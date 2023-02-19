Asansol businessman murder: CID takes over investigation

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the West Bengal Police on Saturday took over the investigation into the murder of a businessman in West Burdwan district’s Asansol town, said police sources.

Arvind Bhagat (56), a prominent hotelier in Asansol, was shot dead inside his hotel by two unidentified assailants Friday evening, said police.

CCTV footage showed that he was having a conversation with some people when the assailants came inside and shot him dead, said sources.

The duo fired multiple shots at Bhagat even after he collapsed and fell off the couch, said sources, adding that Bhagat was rushed to a local hospital where doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.

The murder took place close to the local police station and near the house of state minister Moloy Ghatak.

A case was registered against the unidentified assailants under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Asansol South police station.

Sources, however, said no arrest had so far been made and that they were trying to find out the motive behind the killing of Bhagat, a locally influential person, who was also an active real estate dealer.

Bhagat is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters.