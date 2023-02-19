scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
Advertisement

Asansol businessman murder: CID takes over investigation

The duo fired multiple shots at Bhagat even after he collapsed and fell off the couch, said sources, adding that Bhagat was rushed to a local hospital where doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.

Asansol businessman murder, Burdwan murder, Burdwan crime, West Bengal, Kolkata, Indian Express, current affairsArvind Bhagat (56), a prominent hotelier in Asansol, was shot dead inside his hotel by two unidentified assailants Friday evening, said police.
Listen to this article
Asansol businessman murder: CID takes over investigation
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the West Bengal Police on Saturday took over the investigation into the murder of a businessman in West Burdwan district’s Asansol town, said police sources.

Arvind Bhagat (56), a prominent hotelier in Asansol, was shot dead inside his hotel by two unidentified assailants Friday evening, said police.

CCTV footage showed that he was having a conversation with some people when the assailants came inside and shot him dead, said sources.

The duo fired multiple shots at Bhagat even after he collapsed and fell off the couch, said sources, adding that Bhagat was rushed to a local hospital where doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Holy cow! How this gentle creature features in the English language
Holy cow! How this gentle creature features in the English language
Nagaland women outperform men in voting, but none has ever got enough vot...
Nagaland women outperform men in voting, but none has ever got enough vot...
Syria’s Assad uses disaster diplomacy to inch back onto world stage
Syria’s Assad uses disaster diplomacy to inch back onto world stage
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: One year of Ukraine war,...
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: One year of Ukraine war,...

The murder took place close to the local police station and near the house of state minister Moloy Ghatak.

A case was registered against the unidentified assailants under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Asansol South police station.

Sources, however, said no arrest had so far been made and that they were trying to find out the motive behind the killing of Bhagat, a locally influential person, who was also an active real estate dealer.

More from Kolkata
Advertisement

Bhagat is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-02-2023 at 03:46 IST
Next Story

Sahil, Nikki got married 3 years

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close