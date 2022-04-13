Asansol & Ballygunge bypolls: 52.7% polling amid sporadic violence

Amid sporadic incidents of violence, about 52.7 per cent polling was recorded till 5 pm in bypolls to Asansol Lok Sabha and Ballygunge Assembly constituencies on Tuesday. According to an official of the Election Commission, the voting was “peaceful”. While 64.3 per cent polling was recorded in Asansol, about 41.1 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Ballygunge Assembly constituency in Kolkata.

However, in Asansol, stones were hurled at the vehicle of BJP MLA and the party’s candidate Agnimitra Paul resulting in a minor clash between locals and her security guards.

Locals had gheraoed Paul’s vehicle complaining that she tried to enter a polling booth with her security guards. When her security guards tried to disperse the mob from the spot, a clash broke out between them.

“My polling agent was not allowed to enter a booth in Barabani. My vehicle was also attacked. Despite such incidents, the police were mute spectators. TMC is thinking that they can ensure Shatrughan Sinha’s victory by attacking me. But the BJP will again win Asansol,” Paul said.

The TMC alleged that Paul and her security escorts attempted to create disturbance in the area and influence the polling process.

“How can a candidate move with a convoy of 20 cars? She and her security personnel were trying to create tension in the area and vitiate the polling process,” TMC leader V Sivadasan said. TMC candidate Shatrughan Sinha told reporters, “I don’t want to take anyone’s name, but it seems someone who is apprehensive about her defeat has lost her cool.”

An EC official said, “We have received a complaint regarding the incident and will look into it.”

The Asansol seat fell vacant after former Union minister Babul Supriyo resigned as the BJP MP from the seat, from where he won the election in 2014 and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, and joined the TMC. He was subsequently made the TMC candidate from the Ballygunge Assembly constituency, which fell vacant after the demise of former state minister and veteran party leader Subrata Mukherjee in November last year.

In Ballygunge, TMC candidate Babul Supriyo visited several booths. He was allegedly stopped from entering a booth in the area by the central forces.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Keya Ghosh alleged that the TMC was stopping genuine voters from exercising their franchise. CPM candidate Saira Shah Halim also spotted a fake voter in one of the booths.

TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said the turnout was poor due to hot and humid weather and the Ramzan month. “The Election Commission held the bypolls at a time when the state is in the grip of stifling heat. Also, the Ramzan month has started. These aspects were not kept in mind before announcing the poll dates. Besides, in a bypoll, the voter turnout is always less as people do not feel that interested. Still we are confident that we will win both the seats,” Chatterjee said.

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh claimed that people could not come out of their homes because of TMC’s terror. “In Asansol, people in several areas did not come out to vote as TMC workers had threatened them. The police also did not work at the instruction of the poll panel,” he said.