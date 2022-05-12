Asani has turned into deep depression, rainfall likely across state: Met

Cyclone Asani has lost its strength, turning into a deep depression, the Alipore meteorological office said on Wednesday, adding that it would result in rainfall across the state.

There is a high probability of rainfall in north Bengal from Thursday onwards and the wet weather might persist till next Monday, the Met officials said.

Sources in the Alipore Met office said the cyclone was forecast to lose steam and weaken from Tuesday late night. Though cyclone warnings had gone out in Bengal, especially in areas lining the coasts, the storm, as per the forecast, is not supposed to have a direct impact on the state. While there still remains a possibility of a tidal surge on the coastline, locals have been advised to keep away from the beaches of Digha, Mandarmani, Bakkhali and other coastal areas. The storm, incidentally, weakened on Wednesday, bringing heavy rainfall to parts of Andhra Pradesh.

According to the Met office, the coastal districts such as East Medinipur, North and South 24 Parganas and Nadia, are expected to receive more rainfall by Wednesday. Rains are also likely to lash Kolkata. However, the rainfall in these south Bengal districts would decrease from Thursday, Met said. However, the forecasters added that the quantum of rainfall in North Bengal districts would increase from Thursday.