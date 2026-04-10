Viral video sparks split: Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM breaks off alliance with Humayun Kabir’s AJUP weeks before Bengal polls

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) announced on Friday that it was breaking its alliance with suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Humayun Kabir’s Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) and would contest the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal independently.
The announcement came a day after the TMC held a press conference alleging that Kabir had demanded Rs 1,000 crore from the BJP to topple the Mamata Banerjee government in the state, citing a video.
Just nine days earlier, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Kabir had held a joint rally in Murshidabad, where the AIMIM chief had declared that his party’s alliance with AJUP would continue beyond the Assembly polls and into the Lok Sabha elections in 2026.
The video, purportedly featuring Kabir, that surfaced on social media has sparked a political row in West Bengal. In the clip, he is allegedly heard saying he is working to defeat Banerjee with the support of the BJP.
“Humayun Kabir’s revelations have shown how vulnerable Bengal’s Muslims are…AIMIM cannot associate with any statements where integrity of Muslims is brought into question,” AIMIM stated on its X handle on Friday morning.
“As of today, AIMIM has withdrawn its alliance with Kabir’s party. Bengal’s Muslims are one of the poorest, neglected and oppressed communities. Despite decades of secular rule, nothing has been done for them. AIMIM’s policy in contesting elections in any state is so that the marginalised communities have an independent political voice,” the post added.
“We will be contesting the Bengal elections INDEPENDENTLY and will have no alliance with any party going forward,” the AIMIM further stated.
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The AIMIM is contesting in 11 Assembly seats in West Bengal.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Imran Solanki, AIMIM Bengal president, said, “Our party has taken a decision to break off the alliance with Humayun Kabir’s AJUP. Now we will fight alone in Bengal and win. We have given candidates in nine seats in the first phase and two seats in the second phase.”
A scheduled joint public meeting of the two parties in Bhagabangola in Murshidabad on Saturday has now been cancelled. “There is no question of a joint rally now. We will campaign on our own and win seats. Our chief Asaduddin Owaisi will visit Bengal and campaign for our party,” said Solanki.
The AIMIM has named candidates in Raghunathganj, Kandi, Lalgola, Suti, Nalhati, Muraroi, Sujapur, Mothabari and Asansol Uttar, which will go for polls in the first phase on April 23. It has also named candidates for the Bashirhat Uttar and Habra Assembly seats, which will go to polls in the second phase on April 29.
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The AIMIM contested six seats in Bengal in 2021 but lost all of them.
Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas.
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Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata.
Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects.
Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010.
Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting.
Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University.
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