Viral video sparks split: Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM breaks off alliance with Humayun Kabir’s AJUP weeks before Bengal polls

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) announced on Friday that it was breaking its alliance with suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Humayun Kabir’s Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) and would contest the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal independently.

The announcement came a day after the TMC held a press conference alleging that Kabir had demanded Rs 1,000 crore from the BJP to topple the Mamata Banerjee government in the state, citing a video.

Just nine days earlier, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Kabir had held a joint rally in Murshidabad, where the AIMIM chief had declared that his party’s alliance with AJUP would continue beyond the Assembly polls and into the Lok Sabha elections in 2026.