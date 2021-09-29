As weakened ‘Gulab’ approaches Bengal coast, more rain in store

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday forecast heavy thundershowers with lightning in south Bengal the following day after cyclonic storm Gulab converted into a deep depression and moved closer to the West Bengal coast. Some of the coastal areas in the districts of South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur received heavy rains during the day while scattered rainfall started in areas such as Bakkhali and Namkhana in the morning.

The weather office issued a red warning to Paschim Medinipur and Jhargram for Wednesday, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall (7–20 cm) at one or two places. An orange warning was issued, forecasting heavy to very heavy rain (7-20 cm) at one or two places, in the districts of Bankura and Purulia. A yellow warning was issued for Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman that are expected to receive heavy rain (7-11 cm).

The Met department said the depression was last located in the Northeast Bay of Bengal, and was likely to cross the Bengal coast and proceed towards Jharkhand during the day. Fishermen have been alerted not to go near the sea until further notice.

“Under the influence of cyclonic circulation over Northeast & adjoining East-central BoB, a low-pressure area has formed over Northwest BoB & coastal areas of West Bengal. The cyclonic circulation extends up to mid tropospheric levels, likely to become more marked over 24 hrs,” read an IMD statement.

A weather official said, “Due to squally weather, wind speed likely to exceed 45 kmph. Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea on 29th September.”

Meanwhile, showers also lashed Kolkata where the administration said it had already relocated several families from relatively low-lying areas to higher ground. State minister and Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Board of Administrators Chairperson Firhad Hakim said electricity utility companies had been notified about disconnecting power poles. “The CESC [Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation] has been notified to disconnect the power poles in the area in case of waterlogging. Since, irrigation department didn’t get time to clean the canal of low-lying areas, there are chances of waterlogging. However, as soon as rain stops those will be cleaned on a war-footing,” said Hakim.