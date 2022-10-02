As Met warns of heavy rain during Puja, revellers hit pandal trail on Sasthi

AFTER TWO years of restricted movement owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, revellers on Saturday took to pandal hopping in the city with vigour on Sasthi, the first day of the Durga Puja festival. However, rain played spoilsport as heavy showers lashed different parts of Kolkata and its outskirts.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), scattered to fairly widespread light or moderate showers with isolated heavy rain (64.5 mm-115.5 mm) are very likely over Gangetic West Bengal on Saptami and Ashtami (October 2 and 3). Heavy rains are likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal on Navami (October 4). Also, light rainfall accompanied by isolated thunder is possible for the next three days.

Kolkata, Bankura, Bardhaman, Birbhum, Howrah, Hooghly, Murshidabad, Nadia, North 24 Parganas, Paschim Medinipur, Purba Medinipur, Purulia, South 24 Parganas and Uttar Dinajpur districts of West Bengal are among the places at which rain has been forecast in next three days.

According to the weather department, in gangetic West Bengal heavy showers are likely until Tuesday over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal.

This year, the Durga puja celebations are extra special for Bengalis as UNESCO declared Kolkata’s Durga Puja as an “intangible heritage festival” last year. However, as Kolkata is prone to waterlogging in the rainy season, people participating in the processions are advised to exercise caution.

A forecast of rain from Sunday also made people tweak their celebration plans over the five days with revellers trying to make the most of the sunny, though humid Saturday. They braved a spell of heavy rain in the evening to go on a pandal trail across the city.

The remnant cyclonic circulation from Typhoon Noru reaching the Bay of Bengal in the next 24-48 hours. A cyclonic circulation over the west-central Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast in lower tropospheric levels. Another cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge in the northeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal around October 1.

— WITH PTI INPUTS