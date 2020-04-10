West Bengal: As Mamata relents, tea gardens to reopen with cap on labour force

This came a day after the Mamata Banerjee administration imposed spending curbs in its departments and ministries as revenues have declined amid the pandemic. This came a day after the Mamata Banerjee administration imposed spending curbs in its departments and ministries as revenues have declined amid the pandemic.

The state government on Thursday allowed the tea gardens in the state to restart production, but directed the estate owners to rotate workers, and use only 15 per cent of the labour force at a time.

The government had earlier directed the plantations to remain closed during the entire duration of the lockdown imposed to contain the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic even though the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had said in an April 3 order that 50 per cent of the estates’ labour force could resume work.

The state government modified its position after tea garden owners warned of the massive losses they would suffer because of the halt in production, and pointed out that tea leaves will be damaged if they are not plucked soon.

“The tea industrialists said if the leaves are not plucked, then it will be useless within a few days. So, the government decided to allow them to reopen with only 15 per cent of the total strength, on a rotational basis, and with proper hygienic precautionary measures,” Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told reporters.

Earlier in the day, a tea garden owner had warned of a “100 million kilogram shortfall” because of missed production targets in April, and losses of “more than Rs 1,000 crore”.

Mamata Banerjee’s initial objections to reopening the plantations were linked to the spurt of positive COVID-19 cases in Darjeeling district’s Kalimpong town after a 44-year-old woman died of the disease, and 11 members of her family were found infected with the virus.

But plantation owners pointed out to her that tea was a perishable commodity, and the leaves once grown had to be plucked within 10 days. Some of them sought compensation if the closure continued.

“First three months of the year, that is April, May and June, production used to give us 40% of profit,” said a garden owner. “So, until and unless the government gives us compensation, we will face a huge loss.”

However, the Consultative Committee of Plantation Associations (CCPA) appeared cautious and did not seek compensation. “This is a worldwide crisis. We have to wait for some more days,” said its representative Arijit Raha.

The state government’s initial position was supported by the BJP, and the CPI(M)-backed Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).

Darjeeling MP and BJP leader Raju Bista said the state administration had taken the right call. “It’s true that the Union home ministry gave some guidelines to reopen the gardens,” he said. “But, I wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah ji, advising against the move. I agreed with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. On an average 90-100 workers in every garden return from other states. So, if all tea gardens reopen then the situation may worsen.”

The parliamentarian said he was hoping the Centre would announce a financial package for the owners and workers.

CITU leader Zia Alam said that every eight days tea leaves are abandoned, and the trees become dormant.

“So, production will be necessary,” he added. “But, this week is very crucial for curbing the spread of coronavirus. So, I think the state government took the right decision.”

Alam also demanded a financial package, and food supply to all workers, including those employed on a temporary basis.

The leader of the Cha Bagan Sangram Samiti said labourers were worried they would not be paid their entire wage. “Full payment should be ensured by the government, which should give full support to labourers’ families,” said Samik Chakraborty.

After the Centre’s order earlier this month, tea gardens in Tamil Nadu and Kerala had resumed operations to cut down losses, but they have been bogged down by logistical problems.

“We restarted it in a staggered fashion, but we are facing a lot of problems starting tea auctions because of logistic problems,” said Tea Board India’s Deputy Chairperson Arun Kumar Roy.

Though Kerala restarted online auctions, a tea-estate owner backed Roy’s remarks about the problems the industry is facing. “In Kerala, we are facing some logistical problems. We are trying to minimise that. Otherwise, we can overcome the delay in that area.”

