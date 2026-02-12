Construction of Babri Masjid replica begins in Bengal, sets off political row

Construction work for the mosque gets underway at the site in Murshidabad on Wednesday. (ANI)

Suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Humayun Kabir on Wednesday commenced construction of a Babri Masjid replica mosque at Beldanga in Murshidabad, triggering a political slugfest ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal.

Kabir, now chairman of the Janata Unnayan Party (JUP), began the formal construction process with Quran recitation at around 1 pm. Kabir placed coins and silver bars with sacred inscriptions at the site and put two-three spades of cement mixture to mark the start of construction.

Thousands of locals and supporters from other districts gathered at the site, with many participating in the recitation.

According to Kabir, the mosque’s construction, initially set to be completed in three years, will now be finished in two years by a private company from Kerala at an estimated cost of Rs 55 crore.