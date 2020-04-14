As cases surge, govt says aggresive tracing in high-risk areas next

The government said it would push for early detection of cases in these high-risk zones to break the chain of transmission. (Representational Photo) The government said it would push for early detection of cases in these high-risk zones to break the chain of transmission. (Representational Photo)

The state government Monday issued a circular detailing its strategy to contain the novel coronavirus disease in high-risk zones even as the health department said 15 more people had tested positive since Sunday, taking the number of active cases to 110.

Though the toll remained at seven, there are more active cases as per the latest data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to the Centre, the state has had 152 positive cases till date. With 29 patients having been discharged, the number of active cases is 123.

The state government has repeatedly dismissed allegations that it is suppressing data about the pandemic, and has also not identified the areas designated as hotspots.

“An analysis of data reveals some geographical areas in the state showing a higher number of COVID-19 infected persons,” read the order. “While a significant number of these cases can be traced to a few pockets or settlements or even families, this calls for heightened vigilance and preventive steps to contain any potential for the spread of the virus.”

The government said it would push for early detection of cases in these high-risk zones to break the chain of transmission.

To achieve these objectives, it will conduct “aggressive listing, tracing and tracking of all primary and secondary contacts” of COVID-19 patients. Health officials will also quarantine asymptomatic and low-risk secondary contacts at home. But, asymptomatic contacts above 45 years will be isolated in hospitals if they suffer from comorbid conditions. After more testing, they may be moved to COVID-19 hospitals.

The order said authorities would also disinfect households and localities of patients in these zones, and “enhance fever surveillance through house-to-house visits”.

Earlier in the evening, the health department issued treatment guidelines for pregnant women after a woman in Calcutta Medical College and Hospital tested positive after giving birth.

“Pregnant women with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 disease should have their childbirth only at secondary and tertiary-level delivery points, where there should be a separate isolation room or delivery room for perinatal care,” read the department’s notice outlining the guidelines.

According to the directive, health staff providing obstetric care must wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and take all precautions as per government guidelines. All medical colleges have been instructed to earmark a separate operation theatre (OT) for such women.

The standards and facilities required for infection control in these facilities should be the same as those for other COVID-19 patients, said the government.

According to the state government, 39,178 people are in home surveillance at present, while home isolation for 17,294 people is over. At present, 422 patients are isolated in hospitals. The government said it had tested 2,793 samples till date.

Meanwhile, the city police said it arrested 213 people on Monday for violating the lockdown rules, and seized 34 cars.

