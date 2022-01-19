As cases spike on campus, IIT-Kharagpur offices, labs shut till January 23

Following reports of a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases on the campus, Indian Institute of Technology- Kharagpur Tuesday announced that its laboratories and offices will be shut till January 23.

The institute has also advised its students not to step out of the campus.

Speaking to The Indian Express, IIT-Kharagpur Registrar Tamal Nath said, “We have taken the decision to close the laboratories and offices for the next four days. Then there is Sunday which means that laboratories and offices will remain closed till January 23. This is mainly to break the chain of Covid-19 infection.

“Our students are also not going outside the campus to reduce the chance of infection. After January 23, we will evaluate the situation and take a decision accordingly.”

Sources said that since January 1, more than 300 persons including students, faculty members and staff have tested positive for Covid-19 at the IIT-Kharagpur campus.

The entry points of the campus are being monitored and persons without a valid purpose are not being allowed to enter the campus.

Sources said that only those engaged in providing emergency services are being allowed into the campus amid the prevailing uptick in Covid cases.