As campaigning ends, parties go all-out to seek votes in final push

THE COUNTDOWN to polling day in the Kolkata civic polls began on Friday, as campaigning ended at 5 pm. On Sunday, December 19, polling will be held in 144 wards of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday participated in a rally in South Kolkata, from Ballygunj to Kalighat. After the rally, Abhishek Banerjee said, “TMC stands for development. We are expecting 135 seats in the election.” In his short speech, he again warned his party workers, “The poll should be free and fair. Anybody who will try to use muscle power will be expelled from the party.”

Banerjee reiterated, “The Congress is not an alternative to the BJP. TMC and Mamata Banerjee is the only alternative to BJP. Only Mamata Banerjee can defeat BJP.”

The leaders of all opposition parties such as the CPIM, the BJP and Congress, also went all out in reaching out to voters, with road shows and party meetings.

CPM candidate from ward no 2, Debalina Sarkar, campaigned door-to-door along with party workers. Members of Red Volunteers also campaigned for Pallab Mukherjee, CPIM candidate in Ward number 1. In ward no.98, actor Badsha Maitra turned out in support of CPIM candidate Mrityunjay Chakraborty while state secretary of CPIM trade union organisation CITU, Anadi Sahu, was in the area to support CPM candidate Mithu Das of Ward No. 37. CPM politburo member Md Selim participated in a procession in support of CPM candidate Syed Qasimuddin of ward number 44.