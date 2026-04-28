As campaign ends, Modi, Mamata make last pitch for West Bengal

The campaign for the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded on Monday after weeks of fierce exchanges over Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, undocumented immigration, corruption, and unemployment.
From Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, top leaders of the BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) made their last-minute pitches to voters. Amid a couple of incidents of pre-poll violence, Shah said at a roadshow in Kolkata later on Monday that central forces would remain in the state for 60 days after the elections.
For the BJP, the day started with PM Modi addressing a public meeting in Jagatdal in North 24 Parganas district’s Barrackpore area. “This is my last public meeting for this election. Given what I felt wherever I went in Bengal, I can say that after the May 4 results, I will return for the (BJP government’s) oath-taking ceremony,” the PM said.
The election roadshows were a “teerth yatra (pilgrimage)”, Modi said, adding that he felt spiritually strengthened after these interactions. “These roadshows were not a political event for me, they were like a teerth yatra. I would often visit devotees of the Goddess Kali, and perhaps that is why I felt constantly energised. It is natural that one gets tired. But this election is different. Even in such hot weather and after so many rallies, you do not feel tired at all,“ he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigns in Barrackpore, North 24 Parganas. (ANI)
Modi said serving West Bengal and making it safe were his responsibilities. “This election is meant to change the fate of the entire eastern region. In the past, the country had three strong pillars: Anga (Bihar), Banga (Bengal), and Kalinga (Odisha). When these three weakened, the country also suffered. Today, as India develops towards Viksit Bharat, it is important that Anga, Banga, and Kalinga become strong,” he said.
“Since 2013, before becoming the PM, I have said the country will move forward only when its east develops and rises. There are BJP governments in Bihar and Odisha. Now it is time for West Bengal. We promise to develop West Bengal and solve the issues of the refugees. The BJP government will fulfil the promise of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee,” he said.
After the end of the campaign, the PM wrote an open letter to voters and released an audio message. “In this election, I have felt how eager the youth, women, farmers, and workers of West Bengal are to see a ‘Viksit’ (developed) West Bengal. The youth of Bengal want an open environment to move forward. Daughters want an open sky and security … the time for change has come. Many days have passed in fear; now let trust come, now the BJP needs to arrive there,” he said.
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During the day, Amit Shah visited Gangasagar — a pilgrimage site on Sagar island where the Ganga flows into the Bay of Bengal — and prayed at the Kapil Muni Ashram. Later, he participated in a roadshow in Kolkata’s Behala area. Shah urged people to vote on April 29 without worrying about “goons”, saying that the Election Commission (EC) had made extensive security arrangements. “I am telling you that even though the BJP will come to power, central forces will remain here for 60 days,” said the Home Minister.
Banerjee, meanwhile, held a padayatra from Jadavpur to her constituency, Bhabanipur, in south Kolkata, covering a distance of more than 12 km. The TMC chief was accompanied by the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose and candidates Aroop Biswas and Debasish Kumar from Tollygunge and Rashbehari, respectively. People lined up along the road, waving at the CM, who greeted them with folded hands.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in South Kolkata, Monday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)
Pre-poll violence
In Jagatdal, a CISF jawan part of the security detail of the BJP’s Bhatpara candidate, Pawan Singh, was shot in the leg late on Sunday night. The incident occurred outside the home of Singh, the son of senior BJP leader Arjun Singh who is contesting from Noapara. While the police said it had yet to ascertain who fired the shot, the EC has sought a report.
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The police said there was tension in Jagaddal since Sunday evening after a TMC worker was allegedly assaulted by a group of men while he was putting up party flags and banners.
On Monday, the convoy of TMC’s Arambagh MP Mitali Bag came under attack in Hooghly district’s Goghat block area while she was on her way to a rally of party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. While the EC sought a report, the BJP dismissed the TMC’s allegation that its workers were behind the attack.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More