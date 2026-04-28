As campaign ends, Modi, Mamata make last pitch for West Bengal

The campaign for the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded on Monday after weeks of fierce exchanges over Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, undocumented immigration, corruption, and unemployment.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, top leaders of the BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) made their last-minute pitches to voters. Amid a couple of incidents of pre-poll violence, Shah said at a roadshow in Kolkata later on Monday that central forces would remain in the state for 60 days after the elections.

For the BJP, the day started with PM Modi addressing a public meeting in Jagatdal in North 24 Parganas district’s Barrackpore area. “This is my last public meeting for this election. Given what I felt wherever I went in Bengal, I can say that after the May 4 results, I will return for the (BJP government’s) oath-taking ceremony,” the PM said.

The election roadshows were a “teerth yatra (pilgrimage)”, Modi said, adding that he felt spiritually strengthened after these interactions. “These roadshows were not a political event for me, they were like a teerth yatra. I would often visit devotees of the Goddess Kali, and perhaps that is why I felt constantly energised. It is natural that one gets tired. But this election is different. Even in such hot weather and after so many rallies, you do not feel tired at all,“ he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigns in Barrackpore, North 24 Parganas. (ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigns in Barrackpore, North 24 Parganas. (ANI)

Modi said serving West Bengal and making it safe were his responsibilities. “This election is meant to change the fate of the entire eastern region. In the past, the country had three strong pillars: Anga (Bihar), Banga (Bengal), and Kalinga (Odisha). When these three weakened, the country also suffered. Today, as India develops towards Viksit Bharat, it is important that Anga, Banga, and Kalinga become strong,” he said.

“Since 2013, before becoming the PM, I have said the country will move forward only when its east develops and rises. There are BJP governments in Bihar and Odisha. Now it is time for West Bengal. We promise to develop West Bengal and solve the issues of the refugees. The BJP government will fulfil the promise of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee,” he said.

After the end of the campaign, the PM wrote an open letter to voters and released an audio message. “In this election, I have felt how eager the youth, women, farmers, and workers of West Bengal are to see a ‘Viksit’ (developed) West Bengal. The youth of Bengal want an open environment to move forward. Daughters want an open sky and security … the time for change has come. Many days have passed in fear; now let trust come, now the BJP needs to arrive there,” he said.

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During the day, Amit Shah visited Gangasagar — a pilgrimage site on Sagar island where the Ganga flows into the Bay of Bengal — and prayed at the Kapil Muni Ashram. Later, he participated in a roadshow in Kolkata’s Behala area. Shah urged people to vote on April 29 without worrying about “goons”, saying that the Election Commission (EC) had made extensive security arrangements. “I am telling you that even though the BJP will come to power, central forces will remain here for 60 days,” said the Home Minister.

Banerjee, meanwhile, held a padayatra from Jadavpur to her constituency, Bhabanipur, in south Kolkata, covering a distance of more than 12 km. The TMC chief was accompanied by the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose and candidates Aroop Biswas and Debasish Kumar from Tollygunge and Rashbehari, respectively. People lined up along the road, waving at the CM, who greeted them with folded hands.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in South Kolkata, Monday. (Express photo by Partha Paul) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in South Kolkata, Monday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Pre-poll violence

In Jagatdal, a CISF jawan part of the security detail of the BJP’s Bhatpara candidate, Pawan Singh, was shot in the leg late on Sunday night. The incident occurred outside the home of Singh, the son of senior BJP leader Arjun Singh who is contesting from Noapara. While the police said it had yet to ascertain who fired the shot, the EC has sought a report.

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The police said there was tension in Jagaddal since Sunday evening after a TMC worker was allegedly assaulted by a group of men while he was putting up party flags and banners.

On Monday, the convoy of TMC’s Arambagh MP Mitali Bag came under attack in Hooghly district’s Goghat block area while she was on her way to a rally of party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. While the EC sought a report, the BJP dismissed the TMC’s allegation that its workers were behind the attack.