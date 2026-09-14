As Bengal govt orders closure of 252 madrasas, BJP doubles down: ‘anti-national hub’

Three months after the new BJP government in West Bengal began a detailed survey of all the madrasas operating in the state, it has ordered the closure of 252 of them and has issued showcause notices to 100 others.

Sources in the state Minority Affairs and Madrasa Education Department said that Malda district, bordering Bangladesh, has most madrasas in the government’s closure list (45), followed by those in Uttar Dinajpur (37), and South 24 Parganas, Murshidabad and Nadia districts (25 each).

Speaking to the mediapersons on Saturday, Minority Affairs and Madrasa Education Minister Kshudiram Tudu said, “We have shut 252 madrasas and issued showcause notices to 100 others. These madrasas will have to respond, and if their replies are found to be unsatisfactory, then we will take action against them too.”