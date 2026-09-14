As Bengal govt orders closure of 252 madrasas, BJP doubles down: ‘anti-national hub’

Three months after the new BJP government in West Bengal began a detailed survey of all the madrasas operating in the state, it has ordered the closure of 252 of them and has issued showcause notices to 100 others.
Sources in the state Minority Affairs and Madrasa Education Department said that Malda district, bordering Bangladesh, has most madrasas in the government’s closure list (45), followed by those in Uttar Dinajpur (37), and South 24 Parganas, Murshidabad and Nadia districts (25 each).
Speaking to the mediapersons on Saturday, Minority Affairs and Madrasa Education Minister Kshudiram Tudu said, “We have shut 252 madrasas and issued showcause notices to 100 others. These madrasas will have to respond, and if their replies are found to be unsatisfactory, then we will take action against them too.”
As per the survey report, 2,132 madrasas are operating with proper approval, while 2,396 are functioning without permission from any government board or the required authority, an official said.
According to Tudu, the survey covered 22 districts and different parts of Kolkata, collecting information on their management, teachers, students, infrastructure, sources of funding and other details.
A special team was also sent by the state government to verify the information collected during the inquiry.
In its June order, the BJP government had said that the purpose of the survey was to “obtain authentic district-wise data” as well as identify “any irregularities or unlawful activities”.
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“The present exercise is intended for administrative purposes, with a view to enabling the Department to obtain authentic district-wise data regarding the nature, status, academic activities, infrastructural facilities, student composition and related particulars of such institutions for educational planning, child welfare measures and maintenance of educational records,” it had stated.
“The exercise may also assist the Government in identifying any irregularities or unlawful activities, if found, and taking corrective measures,” it had added.
Reacting to the report, state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya on Sunday said, “This should have happened long ago. That is why our state government did it. (Former CPM chief minister) Buddhadeb Bhattacharya had once questioned what work was going on in the guise of Khaliji madrasas, but under pressure he had to revoke it. If the then Left government had listened to him, then the condition that is there today on the borders would not have happened.”
BJP MLA and Panchayati Raj Minister Dilip Ghosh doubled down on the government’s decision, “There is a lot of controversy with madrasas. Terrorists have been caught staying in madrasas and carrying out anti-national activities. Those madrasas that follow the rules will remain operational, but madrasas just cannot mushroom anywhere. The government will not allow that to happen.”
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However, Opposition Trinamool Congress MLA Kunal Ghosh, who is with the Mamata Banerjee faction, said that all madrasas should not be painted with the same brush.
“Madrasa education is a gharana. Now, suddenly, the BJP and their leaders like Dilip Ghosh are saying that terrorists are being caught. Attacking the education system and creating such a narrative is not right,” the TMC MLA said.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More