As another MLA quits party, West Bengal BJP chief makes appeal for unity

In an attempt to end the defection of party leaders to the Trinamool Congress (TMC), West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Friday appealed to them to stick with the party and work together.

The comments came on a day the BJP’s Raiganj MLA Krishna Kalyani announced that he had decided to leave the party. The MLA from Uttar Dinajpur district said it was impossible for him to work for people under the leadership of Raiganj MP and former Union minister Debashree Chaudhuri. Kalyani alleged that Chaudhuri had hatched a conspiracy to ensure his defeat in the March-April state elections. The differences of opinions, Majumdar admitted, were a “matter of concern”.

Kalyani told reporters earlier in the day, “Raiganj BJP MP Debasree Choudhury called me a traitor. She hatched a conspiracy to defeat me in Assembly polls. She did it to suit her personal agenda. I have tried to register my grievances in the party but both state and central leadership did not pay heed to it. Therefore, I have decided to leave the party. My decision comes in force with immediate effect.”

The MLA, however, said he had no immediate plan to join the TMC. “I want to serve the people of my constituency. It is not possible by staying in the BJP and because one person [Chaudhuri] running the organisation here,”he added.

In Kolkata, Majumdar issued an appeal to the party’s legislators after returning from Delhi, where he met central party leaders for the first time since his appointment as the state BJP chief last month. Sources said the central leadership asked him to take steps to stop the series of defections.

After BJP workers felicitated him at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC) in Salt Lake, Majumdar said, “We are holding talks with our MLAs. The interest of the party is bigger than the interest of an individual. I am appealing to all to come together and work with us keeping in mind the interest of the party.”

Since the state election results were announced in May, four MLAs, including Mukul Roy, joined the TMC. Last month, former Union minister and party MP Babul Supriyo also switched over.

Asked about Kalyani’s allegation, Majumdar said, “Debashree Chaudhuri is our MP in Raiganj [North Dinajpur district] and our MLA from the same parliamentary constituency has left our party. Differences of opinions between our MP and MLA from the same area is a matter of concern.”

The party’s disciplinary committee has issued a show-cause notice to Kalyani. Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, has asked Kalyani to resign from the Assembly.

TMC MP Saugata Roy said Kalyani was not getting respect in the BJP, and invited him to join the ruling party. “We would like to welcome him to our party. He was not getting the due respect in the BJP,” said Roy.