Saturday, July 31, 2021
Arun Arora is new GM of Eastern railways

Arora was posted as an additional member at the Railway Board in charge of environment and mechanical engineering segments since October 2020.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
August 1, 2021 4:22:01 am
Arora has over the years held posts such as divisional railway manager of Delhi. (Linkdin)

Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the name of Arun Arora as the new General Manager of the Eastern Railways.

Arora was posted as an additional member at the Railway Board in charge of environment and mechanical engineering segments since October 2020.

A 1984-batch IRSME (Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineering) batch official, Arora has over the years held posts such as divisional railway manager of Delhi, principal chief mechanical engineer of the Northern Railway, the largest railway zone, and deputy secretary in the Union Ministry of Steel and Mines.

He has been twice named for National Railway Award for outstanding contribution. Amid the Covid pandemic in 2020, Arora,then principal chief mechanical engineer of Northern Railway, led the challenge to design coaches meant for quarantine facilities.

