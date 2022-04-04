Artists voice concern over violence, ask Mamata Banerjee: ‘Why police weren’t proactive?’

Voicing concern over the recent spate of clashes and attacks in West Bengal, a group of prominent personalities has written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, seeking her intervention for putting an end to the “long despicable tradition of political violence” in the state.

In a letter written in Bengali, more than 20 actors, poets and intellectuals, including director-activist Aparna Sen, national award-winning actor Riddhi Sen, director Suman Mukhopadhyay, actor-director Parambrata Chatterjee, poet-lyricist Srijato Bandopadhyay and singer-composer Anupam Roy, said the CM, “who had been able to counter the threat of majoritarian divisive politics in 2021 assembly polls and raised hope and expectation among people” should be able to find a solution to stop the recurrence of such incidents.

On Bogtui violence, they wrote, “…the question remains unanswered about how such an incident could have happened… why weren’t the police proactive..?”.

They also condemned the murder of Congress councillor in Jhalda and Trinamool Congress councillor in Panihati. Questions were also raised on the death of Amta student leader Anis Khan.

Aparna Sen told reporters that the letter was written to the CM “on behalf of those who believe in democracy”. “We believe it is our duty to voice our anguish, worry and concern over some of the recent incidents in the state, including the brutal violence in Bogtui.”

TMC’s Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said “the concern expressed by a section of intellectuals is natural. We assure them that our government is committed to ensuring justice for the victims’ families.”

(With PTI inputs)