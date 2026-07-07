Article 370 abrogation fulfilled dream of Syama Prasad Mookerjee: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the abrogation of Article 370 had fulfilled the dream of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was in Kolkata to mark the nationalist leader’s 125th birth anniversary, laid the foundation stone of a 125 ft statue of Mookerjee as a tribute to his legacy.

Addressing a commemorative programme through a video message, Modi described Mookerjee as a visionary, patriot and champion of national unity, and drew a direct ideological link between the Jana Sangh founder’s political struggles and several of the BJP’s signature policy decisions, including the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

“By abrogating Article 370, we have fulfilled the dream of Syama Prasad Mookerjee,” Modi said.

Recalling Mookerjee’s idea of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat”, Modi noted how he remained steadfast in his commitment to national unity.

“Mookerjee gave the nation the mantra that one country cannot have two constitutions, two heads and two symbols. This was not merely a slogan; it was a call for equal rights, an equal Constitution and an equal national consciousness. His idea ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ is now the motto for the country,” said Modi.

Highlighting Mookerjee’s role during the Partition of India, Modi said there had been an attempt to include the entire Bengal province into Pakistan, but the Jana Sangh founder played a crucial role in mobilising public opinion against it.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Kolkata on Monday. (Express Photo) Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Kolkata on Monday. (Express Photo)

“Mookerjee stood firm against these conspiracies. He mobilised public opinion, fought political battles and ensured that Bengal remained an integral part of India,” Modi said.

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“Congress divided the country, and I divided Pakistan,” he quoted Mookerjee.

Tracing the evolution of the Jana Sangh into the BJP, Modi said the party had grown into a major democratic force while remaining rooted in the principles espoused by its founder.

“What was once the Bharatiya Jana Sangh stands today in the form of the Bharatiya Janata Party, serving the people as the world’s largest democratic force,” he said.

Expressing confidence in Mookerjee’s enduring legacy, Modi said future generations studying BJP’s history would continue to acknowledge his contribution.

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“I am confident that when future generations write the history of the Bharatiya Janata Party, they will certainly mention Mookerjee’s principles, courage and his far-sighted vision,” he added.

Meanwhile, addressing an event at Kolkata’s Milan Mela Prangan, Shah noted how he had called and urged Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari to get Mookerji’s statue erected in his birth place and declare July 6 a public holiday in the state.

“I called him (Adhikari) and said that Mookerjee’s statue should be erected and a public holiday be declared on July 6. I am grateful that he did it. It is 63 years after Mookerjee’s death that his statue is being erected in his birth place. It is an emotional day for people like us,” Shah said.

“I have also asked Adhikari to set up a Syama Prasad Mukherjee research centre near the statue,” Shah added.

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The Union Minister also praised Adhikari for fulfilling the promises made in BJP’s election manifesto (Sankalp Patra).

“The Annapurna Yojana and free bus rides for women have been rolled out. The Ayushman Bharat scheme is also on the ground. Border land for fencing has been handed over to BSF. Maintenance of Public Order (Amendment) Bill, 2026, has been passed to tackle lawlessness. We had promised decisive action against criminals, and this legislation marks the first step towards fulfilling that commitment. A committee has been constituted to pave the way for the implementation of the UCC in the state. We have started to trace and send back infiltrators too,” Shah said.

Praising the BJP government in the state, he said, “I am fully confident that under the leadership of CM Suvendu Adhikari, the commitment of building a ‘Sonar Bangla’ will be fulfilled.”

Shah also recounted Mookerjee’s resignation from independent India’s first Cabinet over the Nehru-Liaquat Pact.

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“He emphasised that the policies of free India should emerge from India’s soil and not remain under the shadow of the West,” Shah said.

Launching a sharp attack on the Congress, the Union Minister alleged that successive governments never permitted a proper investigation into Mookerjee’s death in Kashmir in 1953.

“The Congress never allowed any investigation into Mookerjee’s death under mysterious circumstances,” he said.

Shah also participated in the bhumi pujan ceremony at the proposed site of Mookerjee’s statue at Eco Park in New Town.

Shah visits Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee’s house

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the residence of Bengali actor Prosenjit Chattopadhay in Ballygunge area in Kolkata.

According to government sources, Shah’s visit was a “courtesy call”.

Shah was accompanied by CM Adhikari, BJP’s state president Samik Bhattacharya, and Bengal Cabinet ministers Nisith Pramanik and Indranil Khan.

In May, Chatterjee was awarded the Padma Shri for his distinguished contributions to art and Indian cinema.