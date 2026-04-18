Art Beyond Tradition: Sharmila Sen’s exhibition looks to revive heritage through masks

Kolkata Sheriff Goutam Ghose inaugurated Sharmila Sen’s "Art Beyond Tradition" exhibition on Friday; the showcase of handcrafted masks and folk art runs at Gaganendra Shilpa Pradarshashala until April 20. (Photo: Praveen Khanna).

Written by Avantika Basu

Artist Sharmila Sen inaugurated her exhibition Art Beyond Tradition at Gaganendra Shilpa Pradarshashala in Kolkata on Friday. The event, inaugurated by Kolkata Sheriff Goutam Ghose and timed with the spirit of the Bengali New Year, will be running till April 20, bringing together handcrafted masks and traditional art forms, reimagined for a contemporary audience while rooted in cultural preservation.

At its core, the exhibition addresses a pressing question: how can traditional art survive in a rapidly changing world?

Sen’s journey with masks began around 2008-09, when they were rarely seen as decorative pieces. “People didn’t really consider them as something to decorate their homes with,” she said. Over time, particularly after she began exhibiting in Delhi in 2016, she worked to reshape this perception by blending traditional craftsmanship with modern aesthetics, making the art form more accessible.