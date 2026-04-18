Art Beyond Tradition: Sharmila Sen’s exhibition looks to revive heritage through masks

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Written by Avantika Basu
Artist Sharmila Sen inaugurated her exhibition Art Beyond Tradition at Gaganendra Shilpa Pradarshashala in Kolkata on Friday. The event, inaugurated by Kolkata Sheriff Goutam Ghose and timed with the spirit of the Bengali New Year, will be running till April 20, bringing together handcrafted masks and traditional art forms, reimagined for a contemporary audience while rooted in cultural preservation.
At its core, the exhibition addresses a pressing question: how can traditional art survive in a rapidly changing world?
Sen’s journey with masks began around 2008-09, when they were rarely seen as decorative pieces. “People didn’t really consider them as something to decorate their homes with,” she said. Over time, particularly after she began exhibiting in Delhi in 2016, she worked to reshape this perception by blending traditional craftsmanship with modern aesthetics, making the art form more accessible.
For Sen, however, the work extends beyond visual appeal. A key objective is to give Bengali masks wider recognition, not just across India but globally, while supporting the artisans behind them. Acknowledging the limitations of scale, Sen noted that she can organise only a handful of exhibitions each year due to the time-intensive process. Yet her appeal remains clear: greater public support is essential to keep these traditions alive.
Her concern also spans beyond Bengal. Drawing from her experience in Kochi, she highlighted how traditional forms like Theyyam masks are nearing extinction. The loss, she warned, is not merely artistic but cultural erosion of a shared identity.
This year’s exhibition prominently explores themes of nature and Mother Earth. Through works such as Mother Tree and Bird’s Nest, Sen portrays nature as a nurturing, protective force. One evocative piece depicts a mother shielding her unborn child, symbolising nature’s role in sustaining life. The message is direct: neglecting nature risks irreversible consequences.
The exhibition also incorporates South Indian influences, featuring representations of deities like Vishnu, Lakshmi, Durga, and Krishna, alongside Kathakali-inspired pieces. Another section draws attention to the Bahurupi community, a traditional group of performers now on the brink of disappearance, underscoring the urgency of cultural preservation.
Addressing the perceived disconnect between younger generations and tradition, Sen dismissed the notion that youth are indifferent. Instead, she pointed to a lack of exposure. Cultural awareness, she emphasised, begins at home, shaped by what children see and learn in their immediate environment.
She also spoke candidly about the economic struggles faced by artisans. With limited income and stability, many are forced to abandon their craft. Fair remuneration and respect, she argued, are essential, not only to sustain current practitioners but to inspire future generations.
While acknowledging ongoing efforts to promote traditional art, Sen stressed the need for broader visibility, particularly on international platforms. Greater exposure, she believes, elevates not just individual artists but the cultural identity of the region and the country.
(Avantika Basu works as an intern with The Indian Express, Kolkata)
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