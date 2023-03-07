Arson case: Charges framed against jailed SP MLA Solanki

CHARGES WERE framed on Monday in a Kanpur court against jailed Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki and others in an arson case lodged against him in November last year for allegedly harassing harra woman and setting her house on fire in a bid to grab the land located in the posh Defence Colony area of the city.

The case was registered on November 9 last year against four-time Samajwadi Party MLA from Sisamau (in Kanpur) Irfan Solanki and his brother Rizwan. The chargesheet was filed on December 9.

Solanki’s lawyer Advocate Gaurav Dixit said, “The case came up for hearing in the MP/MLA court in Kanpur. The charges were framed under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 327 (voluntarily causing hurt to extort property), 427 (mischief causing damage), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120B (criminal conspiracy). The next date of hearing is on March 10.”

Officials said the charges were framed against Solanki, his brother Rizwan and three others on Monday. The FIR was registered based on a complaint by Nazir Fatima of Defence Colony Jajmau in the city who accused the SP leader and his aides of destroying her house when she and her family were away to attend a marriage ceremony.

Fatima had said she owned a plot having an area of 535 square yards in the posh Defence Colony, where she had been staying since 1986. She alleged that the MLA and his brother have grabbed around 200 square yards of her land.

Solanki is also facing another case – lodged on November 26, for allegedly hatching a conspiracy under which Solanki – who was absconding at the time – flew to Mumbai from New Delhi by using a fake Aadhaar card.