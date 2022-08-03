Arrested MLAs part of conspiracy to topple Jharkhand govt, says CID

The West Bengal Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Tuesday claimed that the three Jharkhand MLAs arrested with around Rs 50 lakh were “part of a conspiracy to topple their state government” and strongly suspected “their indirect links with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through an influential person close to the BJP-led Centre”.

Suspecting that the money was arranged by a local share market trader for the MLAs, the CID raided the trader’s office close to the police headquarters in Lalbazar on Tuesday and claimed to have seized more than Rs 3 lakh cash, 250 silver coins and documents.

“Definitely, they (arrested MLAs) were part of a plan to topple the Jharkhand Government. Not directly though, we strongly suspect they were in touch with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma through someone close to the Centre. We have found their links. This is a complicated economic offence,” a senior CID officer told The Indian Express on condition of anonymity.

The officer said the CID was in the process of examining the call records of the three MLAs, but he refused to disclose name of the person who served as a link between the MLAs and the Assam CM.

The suspended Congress MLAs in Howrah on Sunday. (ANI) The suspended Congress MLAs in Howrah on Sunday. (ANI)

Chasing the money trail, the CID officer said their sleuths suspected the trader’s role in arranging the cash for the MLAs. However, the trader was not arrested until this report was filed.

The CID is now probing the hawala angle into the case.

According to CID sources, the three MLAs had visited a hotel — “they knew the owner personally” — at Sudder street in Kolkata for a short time on Saturday. “The CCTV footage of the hotel and staffers’ statements confirmed that the MLAs spent just six minutes (3.04 pm to 3.10 pm) at room number 106 to freshen up. They then left for a resto-bar and stayed there till 3.50 pm,”, said CID sources, adding that they had collected the CCTV footage.

CID officials have already confirmed the MLAs had travelled to Guwahati on Friday before arriving in Kolkata. However, during questioning, Ansari claimed that he had visited Guwahati in connection with the admission of his son to a school, said CID sources.