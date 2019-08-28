‘Arrested JMB man was planning escape of Bodhgaya blasts mastermind’

Taufeeq Raza alias Ejaz Ahmad, a wanted member of Bangladesh-based terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JMB) who was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police from Buniyadur in Gaya district of Bihar on Monday, was planning to secure the escape of Mohammad Jashidul Islam alias Kausar, the mastermind of Bodhgaya blasts, police sources said.

Kausar, alias Boma Mizan, was arrested earlier this month from Bengaluru by the National Investigating Agency. Ahmad, who was produced at a Bankshall court here on Tuesday and sent to police custody till September 10, is suspected to have recruited nearly 50 people for the JMB from areas bordering Bangladesh, STF sources said.

According to sources, Ahmad has confessed to his links to terror activities but told the interrogators that he was not in touch with JMB top brass since 2016.

“Ahmad was trying to reorganise the terror group here in India after the arrest of some of the big JMB leaders in the recent past such as Kausar. He was shifting between West Bengal, Bangladesh, Jharkhand, Bihar and also visited Kerala and Karnataka. In South, he was targeting migrant labourers from West Bengal and Bangladesh nationals who had entered India illegally,” a senior STF official said.

The STF has recovered a laptop, one tablet, six mobile phones and fake voter cards from Ahmad.

According to police, Ahmad, a resident of Panrui in Birbhum district of West Bengal, joined the JMB in 2008. “He has been an active member of the banned outfit for over 10 years and was in touch with big names linked to the outfit. He was constantly in touch with Salauddin Salahein and Kauser, one of the key accused in the 2014 Khagragarh blast in Burdwan district, during all these years and is wanted in many cases,” said a senior officer.

Ahmad has been booked under IPC section 120B (criminal conspiracy), 130 (any person who knowingly aids or assists a state prisoner or prisoner of war to escape from lawful custody or harbours such a prisoner) and under various section of the Explosive Substances Act.

According to STF officials, JMB terror module is spread across Burdwan, Nadia and Murshidabad districts of West Bengal. The accidental blast in a house in Burdwan’s Khagragarh had blown the lid off the module.

Last month, the STF had arrested another suspected member of the JMB – Abdul Rahim of Dhuliyan in Murshidabad.