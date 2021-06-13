Arrested Chinese man involved in financial fraud: BSF

Chinese national Han Junwe (36), who was apprehended by the BSF while trying to cross over into India illegally through the Bangladesh border in Malda, is allegedly involved in a number of cyber and financial fraud cases targeting Indians, officials have said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that in the last one year, Junwe supplied at least 1,300 Indian SIM cards to his counterparts in China, which were allegedly being used for stealing data and defrauding people and banks. It has emerged that Chinese nationals opened shell companies and bank accounts, as well as operated dummy mobile phone numbers using these SIM cards.

According to a statement issued by BSF South Bengal Frontier, “Han Junwe has been a wanted criminal and has so far taken around 1300 Indian SIMs to China using fake documents from India. Han Junwe, through his associates, used to hide the SIMs in undergarments and send these to China. These SIMs were used to hack accounts and to do other kinds of financial frauds. Their purpose was to cheat people using SIM (cards) to get their money out of money transaction machines.”

The BSF handed over the Chinese intruder to Malda police after preliminary interrogation. “The arrested Han Junwe has been handed over to the Police Station Gulabganj, Kaliachak for further legal proceedings along with the seized items,” the statement by the border force added.

While he is presently in the custody of Malda police, a team from ATS Lucknow are already in the district and may take him into their custody.

On June 10, BSF personnel from South Bengal Frontier nabbed the Chinese national near the Malik Sultanpur border outpost. He was detained and brought to the Mohadipur border outpost for questioning.

During interrogation by BSF and other agencies, the intruder was identified himself as Han Junwe, hailing from Hubei province in China. “At the time of interrogation, NIA officers were also there. We have handed over the accused to Malda police,” a BSF official said.