Arrest warrant against Mahua Moitra for skipping summons; MP to challenge court order

The Krishnanagar court on Wednesday ordered the immediate issuance of an arrest warrant against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra for non-compliance with summonses in an alleged hate speech case. Meanwhile, Moitra said she would challenge the order in a higher court.

Noting that she had failed to appear despite repeated summonses, the 3rd Judicial Magistrate Court held in its order that the Krishnanagar MP showed “no respect for the court of law”.

“The series of disobedience of the order of this court …. goes to show the lackadaisical approach of the accused to comply with the court order and accordingly this court is left with no other option but to issue a warrant of arrest against her,” the court said.

The Lok Sabha MP did not appear on at least four hearing dates – August 4, 12, 18 and 19.

‘Will take legal recourse’

Moitra, however, has maintained that she wanted to be represented by her lawyer in court.

Speaking to The Indian Express after the court order, Moitra said, “I was given a summons on August 4, where it was written that either myself or my lawyer can appear in the court on my behalf. My advocate could not appear since the Forum of Bar Association of Krishnanagar was holding a boycott programme in the court.”

“The judge gives another date of August 12. Meanwhile on August 3 (a day before the first summon), I filed for a certified copy of the complaint which I received on August 13. Since the boycott was continuing, advocates could not appear even on August 12. The judge gives the next date on August 18. My advocate appeared. There was commotion in the court by BJP lawyers. My advocate filed an application for exemption from personal appearance (under BNS section 228) and the judge asked me to appear today (Wednesday).”

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“Today, my advocate went to the court for the appeal of exemption from personal appearance. Then I heard that an arrest warrant has been issued against me. I will take legal recourse. I have full faith in the judiciary,” Moitra added.

While appearing on her behalf on Wednesday, her lawyer also expressed apprehension to the court that she might be heckled outside the court premises if she appeared.

Earlier, on the night of August 14, Moitra took to social media and highlighted that the Nadia district administration had asked her to leave the Krishnanagar circuit house where she was staying. The Krishnanagar MP’s remarks came at a time when a group of BJP workers were protesting against her outside the gates of the circuit house that night.

The ‘hate speech’ case

On June 17, a case was filed against Mahua Moitra at the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Krishnanagar, on the complaint of Chaina Nandi, also a resident of Krishnanagar.

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The complainant alleged that the Lok Sabha MP had made remarks against the Union Home Minister, Army personnel, and “certain religious beliefs and symbols revered by” the Hindu community.

Sirshendu Das, the complainant’s lawyer said, “She was summoned a number of times. Since she failed to appear, an arrest warrant was issued by the court.”

Based on the complaint, a case was filed against Moitra under sections 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman), 196 (promoting enmity between groups), 299 (outraging religious feelings), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 353(2) (hate speech) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).