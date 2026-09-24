‘Arrest CEC’: Mamata Banerjee seeks repoll; alleges EVM hijacking, state-sponsored poll manipulation

Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the EC, demanding the arrest and criminal prosecution of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

She also sought fresh Assembly polls in the state with the pre-SIR voter list and announced that leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc will launch a nationwide movement to “protect democracy”. Banerjee made the remarks in a Facebook Live, following The Indian Express investigation that revealed that two of the three election commissioners had formally objected, at least 14 times over the last 10 months, to decisions and orders linked to the SIR of electoral rolls.