Arrest all accused in 10 days or will gherao DM office, warns CJP

“Goons be arrested within the next 10 days,” Ranka told mediapersons after the meeting, adding, “We have given the government 10 days to arrest all those involved in the case and the fulfilment of the remaining three demands. If they are not met, we will gherao the DM office in Bankura”.

“The behaviour meted out to Abdul and his family at the hospital and the police station shows that the police were protecting the goons. So, we demand that an independent, court-mandated committee should investigate the role of the police officers,” he added.

The CJP also demanded round-the-clock security for Abdul’s family.