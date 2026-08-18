“Goons be arrested within the next 10 days,” Ranka told mediapersons after the meeting, adding, “We have given the government 10 days to arrest all those involved in the case and the fulfilment of the remaining three demands. If they are not met, we will gherao the DM office in Bankura”.
“The behaviour meted out to Abdul and his family at the hospital and the police station shows that the police were protecting the goons. So, we demand that an independent, court-mandated committee should investigate the role of the police officers,” he added.
The CJP also demanded round-the-clock security for Abdul’s family.
“Fourthly, Abdul and his family have a big heart, and if the West Bengal government has any shame left, we hope that they will build a government school in the name of Abdul’s father… The family has decided that they will not take compensation. But we have decided to do a fundraising, and all the money will be given to Abdul’s family,” Ranka added.
According to Abdul, on August 13, he visited the local government school in his village in the Karisunda area to assess the condition of the school’s infrastructure as part of the CJP’s nationwide campaign. He alleged that later that evening, armed individuals, whom he identified as alleged “local BJP karyakartas”, forcibly entered his house and demanded that he record a video statement apologising for highlighting the school’s conditions while claiming that he had done so under external influence. When he refused to comply, the miscreants allegedly attacked him. Abdul sustained a severe neck injury, while his father, Janab Mafik, who had intervened to save his son, suffered a critical blunt-force trauma to the head. His father succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More