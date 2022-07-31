scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Arpita’s film studio land allotment under scanner

Chatterjee and Arpita have been arrested by the ED in connection with an alleged scam in school staff recruitment.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
Updated: July 31, 2022 3:16:25 am
Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA)

The Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) has started an investigation into the allotment of land where the building for a film studio and banquet hall owned by now-arrested former minister Partha Chatterjee’s associate Arpita Mukherjee was built.

Chatterjee and Arpita have been arrested by the ED in connection with an alleged scam in school staff recruitment.

The construction of the building started in 2011 after Partha Chatterjee’s intervention and the work was completed in 2012, its is learnt. Arpita had an office in the building. Sources said the KMDA can take the land back if some irregularities are found in the allotment process. Cabinet minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim is KMDA chairperson.

The studio building called ‘Ichche’ is constructed on plot number 11 at 95, Rajdanga Main Road where the adjacent number 10 and 12 have residential houses on them and are listed as “vacant land” in the municipality records.

An annual tax of Rs 2,356 was paid for the studio building against an estimated tax of 1.75 lakh according to municipality rates. Moreover, the building does not exist in municipality records.

Hakim said, “Investigation is on in the matter.”

