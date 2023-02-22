Around 6.9L candidates to appear in Madhyamik examinations: Official

A total of 6,98,724 candidates will appear in Madhyamik (Class X state board) examinations this year, which will be held from February 23 to March 4.

Divulging details, WBBSE president Ramanuj Ganguly said that the examination will be held across 2,867 centres with the help of over 40,000 examiners, including about 35,000 invigilators.

Ganguly also said that the exam centres will be under CCTV surveillance, with police personnel deployed outside.

“We have taken all precautions to ensure the exams are held without a hassle. We have checked the examination centres and are happy with the preparations,” said Ganguly, adding that the results will be declared by the end of May.

Asked about the bandh call on February 23, the WBBSE president said all steps will be taken to ensure no candidate is inconvenienced due to the political programme.

“There are about 9,000 candidates in Darjeeling hills who will appear in the exam. We will ensure that they reach the exam centres without facing any issues,” added Ganguly.

“I have personally spoken to GJM leader Binay Tamang and he assured me that exams will not be affected during the 12-hour shutdown. We are monitoring the situation and keeping in touch with the administration to ensure the exams are held without any hindrance on February 23,” Ganguly said.

—With PTI Inputs