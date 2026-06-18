Aroop Biswas seeks freeze on Trinamool bank accounts amid internal dispute

Former Bengal sports minister and Trinamool treasurer Aroop Biswas has written to a private bank, asking it to immediately freeze all of the party’s accounts. The bank received the letter on Wednesday.

In the letter, he has cited major internal turmoil, claiming several MPs have left the party, MLAs have openly rebelled, and a dispute has emerged over who controls the organisation.

“I, Aroop Biswas, acting in my capacity as the Treasurer of the All India Trinamool Congress (hereinafter referred to as ‘AITC’), write to bring to your attention a serious dispute presently prevailing concerning the authority and control of the affairs of AITC.