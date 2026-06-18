Aroop Biswas seeks freeze on Trinamool bank accounts amid internal dispute

Former Bengal sports minister and Trinamool treasurer Aroop Biswas has written to a private bank, asking it to immediately freeze all of the party’s accounts. The bank received the letter on Wednesday.
In the letter, he has cited major internal turmoil, claiming several MPs have left the party, MLAs have openly rebelled, and a dispute has emerged over who controls the organisation.
“I, Aroop Biswas, acting in my capacity as the Treasurer of the All India Trinamool Congress (hereinafter referred to as ‘AITC’), write to bring to your attention a serious dispute presently prevailing concerning the authority and control of the affairs of AITC.
“At present, rival groups are claiming to be the legitimate representatives and office bearers of AITC, resulting in uncertainty regarding the authority of persons who may seek to operate the bank accounts maintained in the name of AITC,” the letter states.
“In order to safeguard the funds of the organization and prevent any unauthorized withdrawals, transfers, encumbrances or other transactions, I request your good office to maintain status quo and refrain from permitting any debit transactions or changes in operational mandates in respect of the following account maintained with your branch until the dispute is duly resolved or appropriate directions are issued by the competent authority,” the letter further reads.
Messi event probe
Meanwhile, on Thursday, Biswas appeared before the Bidhannagar police in connection with the probe into the Lionel Messi event chaos at the Salt Lake stadium last year. Biswas had been summoned thrice before in the case, but he evaded all three summons.
The Calcutta High Court has already granted interim protection to the former Tollygunge MLA against any coercive action in the case.
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The case against Biswas was filed based on complaints and statements by Messi event organiser Satadru Dutta, who alleged extortion, cheating, and misuse of political influence. The event held in December 2025 at the Salt Lake stadium ended in massive chaos and vandalism, and led to major embarrassment for the erstwhile TMC government.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
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