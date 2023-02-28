scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Army’s common online entrance exam at eight locations in Bengal

In the second stage, the shortlisted candidates will be called for recruitment rally where they will undergo physical fitness and measurement tests, it added.

The online registration for joining the Army is open from February 16 to March 15. (Representational/File)
Army’s common online entrance exam at eight locations in Bengal
The Army will conduct the common entrance examination at 16 locations in the Eastern Zone, including eight in West Bengal.

“In the Eastern Zone, West Bengal has eight locations, Odisha seven and Sikkim one. The candidates have to select five exam locations of which they will be allotted the centre. For online exam, the charges are Rs 500 of which 50% are being borne by the Army,” read a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence.



“In the third stage, the selected candidates will undergo medical test,” the statement read.

The online registration for joining the Army is open from February 16 to March 15.

Candidates can either register using their Aadhaar card or their class 10 certificate.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 06:30 IST
