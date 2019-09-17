Arms unit busted, four held in two districts of Bengal, say police

West Bengal Police busted an alleged arms manufacturing unit and arrested a total of four persons in two separate cases in South 24 Parganas and Murshidabad districts in the last 24 hours.

South 24 Parganas’ Baruipur police busted an arms factory in Jibantala area on Sunday night, while their Murshidabad counterpart arrested two persons with arms and ammunition, besides fake currency notes.

Acting on a tip-off, the officers of Jibantala police station and the Special Operation Group of Baruipur police district conducted a joint raid on the house of one Akubbar Sardar (55) at Khunkhali Khagra village, from where he was allegedly running the arms factory.

“Three factory-made single barrel guns, each about 50 inches long, three countrymade small firearms, one six-chambered small firearm, one 7.5 mm pistol, two live ammunition and six unfinished iron-body pistol magazine have been seized from the factory,” said Baruipur Superintendent of Police Rashid Khan.

Apart from these, an electric drill machine, a graze machine, two mobile phones, 3.6 kg gun powder and a large number of accessories for manufacturing arms were also recovered.

As per police, Sardar and his associate Amin Sanfui (43) of Jibantala have been arrested, while another accused, Wahab Molla of Khirishkhali, Basanti, has managed to escape. Molla’s house was also raided and one small weapon and 3.5 kg gun powder was recovered there.

A suo moto case was registered at Jibantala police station under sections 25, 27 and 35 of the Arms Act, besides Explosive Substance Act against them.

Meanwhile, Farakka police in Murshidabad arrested two persons, identified as Ali Hossain and Amir Sheikh from Sankarpur More and recovered 14 arms, along with 67 rounds of ammunition and fake Indian currency of Rs 60,000 face value. Both of them are residents of Pakur in neighbouring Jharkhand.