Arms seized, four held in Bengal

In two separate operations, West Bengal Police seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition from two districts on Friday. While one person was arrested from Baruipur police district, three others were nabbed from Murshidabad.

Advertising

Police said acting on a tip-off, a Special Operation Group along with officials of Canning Police station jointly raided the house of one accused, Abu Siddik Laskar, at Amtala Sk para under Canning police station area late on Thursday night.

Police unearthed an arms factory from the house of Laskar, 55, and recovered huge cache of arms.