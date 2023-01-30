Armed men attack house of slain TMC leader’s son, 2 arrested

A group of armed men attacked the house of Arif Khan, the son of slain Trinamool Congress leader Wazul Khan, in the Lichubagan area of Nazirganj in Howrah district on Saturday night.

Arif’s uncles — Masud Khan, alias Guddu Khan and Kamruzzaman Khan — have been arrested in this connection, police said. The incident that took place around 11pm has been caught on CCTV cameras, police said. “Whether the attack was a fallout of personal enmity or it was political in nature is being probed,” said an official.

The CCTV footage shows an armed Guddu Khan kicking the gate of the house before entering it. It is alleged that some of Arif’s family members were beaten up with sticks and bats. They even claimed to have been chased with guns by Guddu’s men. A police complaint was lodged on Sunday.

Guddu and Kamruzzaman were arrested on the basis of the CCTV footage, officials said. Wazul Khan, who was TMC minority cell leader, was shot dead in the area in 2021. Guddu’s wife Naseer Khan is a former Trinamool councillor from Ward No 45 of Howrah Municipality.

Cooperative Minister Arup Roy said, “Guddu left the TMC before the last Assembly polls. He recently made attempts to return to the party. Action will be taken against violating the law.”