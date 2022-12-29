‘Rang de tu mohe gerua’: Arijit Singh concert in Kolkata cancelled, BJP says TMC to blame

The cancellation of playback singer Arijit Singh’s concert, which was scheduled to be held in Kolkata on February 18, has sparked a political slugfest in West Bengal with the state BJP saying that this was done intentionally by the TMC government. The police had denied permission for the concert, citing a G20 event being held in the vicinity.

“Sr Bachchan was on dot when he spoke about shrinking space for civil liberties and freedom of expression at the Kolkata Film Festival. Arijit Singh who sang ‘Rang de tu mohe gerua’ with Mamata Banerjee on the dais now finds his show at Eco Park cancelled by HIDCO, a WB Govt body,” tweeted Amit Malviya, the BJP IT cell in-charge.

Leader of Opposition and BJP’s Nandigram MLA Suvendhu Adhikari also took to Twitter to react to the incident. “Music has no boundaries when it comes to Pakistani Ghulam Ali but the case is different for Hindustani Arijit Singh,” he wrote.

Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) chairman and state minister Firhad Hakim, however, said that Singh’s concert at Eco Park New Town was cancelled because it clashed with an event marking the G20 Summit, scheduled at a convention centre opposite Eco Park.

“On the opposite side of Eco Park is the convention centre in New Town where the event marking India’s G-20 presidency will take place. G20 delegations will be there. That is why it is not feasible to hold any event there. A huge crowd is expected to gather at Eco Park which is already a crowd-puller zone,” Hakim said. “Police felt crowd management and law and order could be a problem there. So neither Salman Khan nor Arijit’s show can be held at Eco Park due to G20 events. Moreover, no police permission was sought nor they submitted any application to HIDCO. Hence, we do not know who took the permission,” he added.

A Salman Khan show scheduled to be held at the same venue on January 20 was also reportedly cancelled.

“Those who are not with their party (referring to TMC) or in their support they will not be allowed to earn their bread and butter in the state. This is the attitude of the TMC government,” BJP’s National Vice President Dilip Ghosh said outside Eco Park on Thursday.

The CPM, on the other hand, claimed that both BJP and TMC are damaging talent by politicising the entertainment industry for their own political benefits. “Whether is the BJP or TMC, both have politicised cultural events and the entertainment industry. From book fairs to cultural events, all have turned into their party programme. They are causing collateral damage to artists and the industry,” senior CPM leader Md Salim said.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, however, slammed the BJP and CPM for “politicising” the issue.

“Arijit Singh is a Bengali. He is our pride. We love him, Mamata Banerjee is very fond of him. As far as deferring the event is concerned, there is some administrative problem in conducting the programme in that venue on that scheduled date,” said Ghosh. Our minister Firhad Hakim has already spoken about it. The G20 delegation will be in the city then. So, handling crowds could be a problem. As far as Salim’s statement is concerned, it does not suit him. Everyone remembers how Bratya Basu’s drama and films could not be released during their regime. It is very unfortunate that a programme which is being deferred for genuine issues is being politicised,” he added.

Arijit Singh had mesmerised the audience at the Kolkata International Film Festival 2022 opening ceremony by singing two of his favourite songs, ‘Bojhena Shey Bojhena’ and ‘Gerua’, and dedicating them to Shah Rukh Khan. Everyone present at the venue, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, can be seen clapping in videos of the ceremony.