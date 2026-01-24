Argentina’s Tagore enthusiast: Author Gustavo Canzobre reflects on India-Argentina cultural bonds

Beneath the bustling canopy of the International Kolkata Book Fair, Argentine author Gustavo Canzobre reflected on a bond between Argentina and Bengal, spanning 175 years.

“The connection began in 1850 when the first Argentinian traveler landed in Kolkata,” said Canzobre, who is the special guest at this book fair where Argentina is the theme country.

Canzobre, a Tagore enthusiast, has researched the poet for 30 years and incorporates his educational thoughts into Argentine classrooms. “I’ve been researching Tagore for the last at least 30 years and we also are inspired by his educational thoughts and practices he developed there in Shantiniketan and we use them for our own educational practices in Argentina at Hastinapur Foundation,” he told Express.

“So, whenever I can, I come to India and whenever I can be near Kolkata, I come to Kolkata,” he said.

Previously, he participated in Visva-Bharati events, including the 2014 celebration of Tagore’s 90-year legacy in Argentina.

Canzobre sees Argentina-India ties maturing diplomatically and culturally and said that since 2018, the bond has evolved into a strategic association with growing trade and a deep cultural history.

After meeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he praised her strength: “I just met her today but I was impressed… There is an election soon, I wish her the best. I know that she is an independent movement in herself and she looks strong. Very strong and our world needs strong women because strong men have done disasters.”

Canzobre’s 40-hour journey from Argentina was grueling, but he found peace in Shantiniketan’s tranquility, staying in a traditional Bengali home. He immersed himself in the local rhythm, staying in a traditional house where he savored authentic Bengali cuisine.

“Yes, yes, I was living in a Bengali house with a Bengali cook named Sharmila,” he said, adding, “She cooks all these incredible food.. Khichuri, fish of different kinds. We had curd daily, with this sweet that you get out of the palm. Nolen gur I love.”

The author also loves Kolkata’s football fervor. When asked about Messi’s visit to the city in December last year, he empathised with fans, saying, “I was asking Bengali people because we didn’t properly understand what had happened.”

“We came to know that the people wanted to see him more. But those things are happening. Actually, you don’t get to see Messi that frequently. So they had come from different cities and traveled for hours to just get a glimpse and finally due to some situation… I think Messi should have been very sad because he’s very close to people. My wife Heidi comes from Rosario, Messi’s city and one of her cousins is close to Messi’s family and each time he comes to Rosario and each time he comes to Argentina he shares with the people. Even though he has lived all his football life in Spain he never lost his tongue away from Rosario. Not even from Argentina, from Rosario itself. Because each area has its unique dialect, Bengal has its own way of pronouncing the language,” Canzobre said.

For Canzobre, the disappointment of the Messi episode stood in stark contrast to his memories of Diego Maradona’s visit years ago. “In my first travel to Kolkata, or second, I don’t know it was the time when Diego Maradona was here ….long back and that football space was being inaugurated because he had made a donation and we were impressed on all the line of the little Bengali children going towards him and placing their hands on Diego’s feet. It was incredible to see how the Indian way was so present, even in football. For us that we value so much the Indian traditions, the Indian spiritual traditions, the Messi episode was really shocking.”