Appointment of actor, political activist to West Bengal Public Service Commission raises questions, they defend

A controversy has erupted over the recent appointment of the Chairman and members of the West Bengal Public Service Commission (PSC), with questions raised about the selection of an actor and a political activist to the prestigious recruitment body.

On February 6, retired IFS officer Debal Roy was appointed chairman of PSC.

Alongside him, four members were named — actor Diganta Bagchi, social worker Sabir Siddhartha Gaffar, retired WBCS officer Debashish Bandyopadhyay, and political activist Barnali Mukherjee. While Gaffar was already a member for over a year, the inclusion of Bagchi and Mukherjee has sparked debate.

Some critics have also pointed to Bagchi’s close ties to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

According to a senior official of state administration, traditionally, PSC members have been selected from administrative services, judiciary, or academia, WBCS officers or retired administrative officials. “However, the tradition broke during the TMC regime. Previously also, a cabinet minister’s friend and owner of a liquor shop, younger brother of a minister were appointed in PSC. But, selection of an actor is new in the PSC history,” the official added.

Bagchi, who has been trolled on social media, defended his appointment, saying, “Any common man can get this post. It is an honorary post. Before me, some ordinary people or people associated with different professions were appointed in this position. There is no problem with that. The name comes from the government or from the Governor’s office, that is how I got the post. I have not seen any posts on social media as I am not very familiar with that.”

“People will talk about people. No one can stop them. I can’t argue with anyone. Respect and love for those who say. And the most important thing is that this is not a lifetime post. So the few days I stay, I will try to work well,” he added.

Newly appointed member Barnali Mukherjee said, “We were appointed by the governor. So, I think the governor selected us within the boundary of the Constitution. I think in our democracy, the representatives of people have the highest regard. So, if I was selected as the people’s representative, it is I think it would be good for democracy, because those who will be selected as government employees through PSC will have to handle people and their representatives.”

“I don’t think it is bad to select an actor for the post… On the other hand, those who are political activists or actors, were selected by the governor. I don’t think the governor selected him or her without getting detailed information. I don’t see anything wrong in it,” Gaffar said.

Responding to the issue, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Arup Chakraborty said, “Mamata Banerjee always likes to bring people from different professions into the political and administrative circle. As such, actors enriched the political stage. Why will politics only be focused on a few politicians? People from all walks of life enrich politics and administration. It is a positive message. He (Bagchi) was not made chairman, but has been made an ordinary member. Those who look for negativity in it are actually playing cheap politics.”