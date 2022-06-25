Appoint petitioner to teacher’s post vacated byminister’s daughter: Calcutta HC

The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed that a petitioner deprived of employment as a teacher be appointed to the post vacated by West Bengal minister Paresh Adhikari’s daughter Ankita Adhikari, who was found to have secured the job through illegal means.

The court also directed that the salary amount returned by Ankita, who was a teacher at Indira High School in Cooch Behar district, be handed over to petitioner Babita Sarkar.

The HC had earlier ordered Ankita’s dismissal from the job as a teacher in the higher secondary section of the school after finding that she was illegally appointed by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on the recommendation of the School Service Commission (SSC).

It had ordered Ankita to deposit the salary drawn during the period of her employment to the high court registry.

The single bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Friday ordered that Babita Sarkar be given the job by June 30 and that she can join by July 10.

“It is definitely a big verdict for me as I have been fighting after being deprived of a job. I thank the HC bench for this ruling. Today I stand vindicated that there was corruption in the appointments of teachers,” said Babita Sarkar.

The petitioner had moved the high court claiming that she, despite having featured in the panel of 20 selected candidates, had her name struck off to accommodate Ankita. The WBSSC later admitted IN the court that Ankita’s name did not find a place in the list after the personality test.

On Friday evening, Sarkar went to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office to record her statement as the central agency is probing the matter related to irregularities in the appointment of teachers.