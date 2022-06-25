scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 24, 2022
Must Read

Appoint petitioner to teacher’s post vacated byminister’s daughter: Calcutta HC

The court also directed that the salary amount returned by Ankita, who was a teacher at Indira High School in Cooch Behar district, be handed over to petitioner Babita Sarkar.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
June 25, 2022 3:27:59 am
Calcutta High Court

The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed that a petitioner deprived of employment as a teacher be appointed to the post vacated by West Bengal minister Paresh Adhikari’s daughter Ankita Adhikari, who was found to have secured the job through illegal means.

The court also directed that the salary amount returned by Ankita, who was a teacher at Indira High School in Cooch Behar district, be handed over to petitioner Babita Sarkar.

The HC had earlier ordered Ankita’s dismissal from the job as a teacher in the higher secondary section of the school after finding that she was illegally appointed by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on the recommendation of the School Service Commission (SSC).

It had ordered Ankita to deposit the salary drawn during the period of her employment to the high court registry.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 24, 2022: Know why ‘Sorrow of Assam’ to ‘Sri La...Premium
UPSC Key-June 24, 2022: Know why ‘Sorrow of Assam’ to ‘Sri La...
As rebel Sena MLAs transited Surat, CR Paatil ran show from behind the sc...Premium
As rebel Sena MLAs transited Surat, CR Paatil ran show from behind the sc...
Psychosis, addiction, chronic vomiting: As weed becomes more potent, teen...Premium
Psychosis, addiction, chronic vomiting: As weed becomes more potent, teen...
JugJugg Jeeyo movie review: Randy and bawdy, Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani fi...Premium
JugJugg Jeeyo movie review: Randy and bawdy, Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani fi...
More Premium Stories >>

The single bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Friday ordered that Babita Sarkar be given the job by June 30 and that she can join by July 10.

“It is definitely a big verdict for me as I have been fighting after being deprived of a job. I thank the HC bench for this ruling. Today I stand vindicated that there was corruption in the appointments of teachers,” said Babita Sarkar.

The petitioner had moved the high court claiming that she, despite having featured in the panel of 20 selected candidates, had her name struck off to accommodate Ankita. The WBSSC later admitted IN the court that Ankita’s name did not find a place in the list after the personality test.

More from Kolkata

On Friday evening, Sarkar went to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office to record her statement as the central agency is probing the matter related to irregularities in the appointment of teachers.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 24: Latest News
Advertisement