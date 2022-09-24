Appoint petitioner as a teacher before Durga Puja, HC orders WBSSC

The single bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Friday ordered the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) to appoint a petitioner, who had knocked on the court’s doors after being deprived of a job even after her name was featured on the merit list, as a schoolteacher for Classes 11 and 12 before Durga Puja.

SSC candidate Priyanka Shaw had filed a petition before the Calcutta High Court, alleging that despite her name being featured on the merit list in the 2017 WBSSC exam, she was deprived of a job. Hearing the matter on Friday, Justice Gangopadhyay asked the WBSSC to soon hold a meeting in this regard and submit a report to the court by Wednesday. The court will hear the matter on Thursday.

Shaw said, “I had appeared in the SSC exam for the post of an English teacher for Classes 11 and 12 and my name was featured on the merit list. But a candidate who scored lesser marks than me was given a job. I was not called for counselling nor was informed about the recruitment status. I had moved the court seeking justice. Today, the court has asked WBSSC to hold talks with me along with my lawyer and appointment me a teacher.”

In another ruling, Justice Gangopadhyay directed the West Bengal Board of Primary Education to issue a merit list — for candidates who had cleared TET in 2014 — for 59,000 teachers’ posts by November 30.