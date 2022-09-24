App fraud case: Kolkata cops arrest Amir Khan from Ghaziabad

In a major breakthrough, the Kolkata Police managed to arrest Amir Khan, a businessman who had duped people through a gaming application, from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh Friday night.

Two weeks back on September 10, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had raided his home in connection with an alleged mobile app fraud case. During the raid, Khan managed to flee his home but ED recovered more than Rs 17 crore in cash. Eight cash counting machines were brought to count the recovered money.

Amir Khan, the younger son of Naser Ahmed Khan, who runs a transport business, had launched a mobile gaming application called E-Nuggets, which initially rewarded investors with a commission and allowed hassle-free withdrawal of the balance in their wallets, the ED sleuths said.

Soon, users began investing bigger amounts in the hopes of getting higher commission. Once a hefty amount was collected from users, they were prevented from making withdrawals on various pretexts, officials revealed. Thereafter, all data of users, including their profile information, was allegedly wiped off the app’s servers, they added.

The ED raid under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was conducted at six premises in Kolkata. A case was registered at the Park Street police station based on a complaint filed by the Federal Bank authorities against Khan and others on February 15, 2021. After arresting Khan Friday night, he was brought to Kolkata Saturday morning on transit remand.

The accused were charged under IPC sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 469 (forgery), 471 (whoever fraudulently or dishonestly uses electronic device as genuine) and 34 (acts by several persons in furtherance of common intention) by Park Street police station.