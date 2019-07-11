App-based cab driver ‘harasses’ Bengali actor, arrested

A 25-year-old leading Bengali actor was allegedly harassed by a driver of an app-based cab while she was on her way to shooting on Wednesday. The actress shared her ordeal on a Facebook post. Police later arrested the accused driver on the basis of her complaint.

A case was lodged at Tiljala police station. The accused was arrested and booked under sections 341 (wrongful restraints) , 323 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

“The complainant alleged that she had booked a Uber cab at 08.15 am on Wednesday. The driver picked her up from near her residence. On the way to the destination, the Uber driver misbehaved with her and outraged her modesty. He also pulled her out of the car after canceling the trip,” said a senior police official.

In the Facebook post, she wrote: “The driver after picking her up from her location suddenly in the middle of the road cancelled the trip and asked to get down from the car, when I refused… suddenly turned the car to an opposite direction and took me to his locality and started abusing me.” She also shared a photo of the driver and the taxi’s number plate. “I was shouting but he didn’t stop (and) he drove the car and took me to a remote area. He then got out (of) the car, opened the door and literally pulled me out,” she wrote.

Recently, former Miss India Ushoshi Sengupta too had shared her ordeal on her Facebook page that how she was harassed by a group of bikers while she was on her way back home at night. Her post had gone viral and seven people were arrested.