Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival: From cemeteries to cultural hub, Park Street’s journey to be theme

From a site for cemeteries to a cultural hub, Park Street’s emergence as an iconic part of Kolkata will be the central theme of the Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival, which will start from January 18.

When the East India Company first established its turf in Bengal, Park Street was a swamp riddled with marshes and wild animals. Warren Hastings, the first governor general of British India, was rumoured to have shot a tiger in an area now marked by Fleetwood Street. It was known as the Burial Ground Street – for the cemeteries that dotted its landscape.

“The East India company would bring young men from England to work. But they were not prepared for Calcutta’s hot and humid climate. It was said that their life expectancy after reaching the city was about two years. Mortality was high and the burials would take place at St John’s. With the morale of its employees going down because of this, the Company chose to shift the burial grounds to the city’s outskirts, which was at the time the Park Street area,” said Navpreet Aurora of the Calcutta Heritage Collective.

Marking the 10th year of Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival, the organisers have decided to bring the event back to the street and to the legendary Oxford bookstore which gave birth to the literary festival.

“It is only appropriate that the theme for the 10th edition of the festival is ‘Let’s celebrate Park Street’. Park Street represents everything that is Kolkata — its cosmopolitan and international nature, a city that belongs to anyone who is willing to embrace it and not just those who are born here. And it continues to remain relevant till this day,” said Anjum Katyal, co-director of the festival.

The venues for the festival will be around the street —including the Park mansions building and grounds, Allen Park, Celia House and Oxford Bookstore itself.

A month-long ‘Lets celebrate Park Street’ campaign will also be kicked off from December 18, tying up with iconic establishments such as Flurry’s and Olypub — both over 100 years old — India Hobby Center, Chemould and Bingsho Satabdi.

Around 60 outstation writers, authors and luminaries are expected to attend the festival, apart from Kolkata’s own gamut of authors. The list of speakers released so far includes historian Ramachandra Guha, who is to speak on ‘Does Gandhi still matter?’, Pulitzer Prize winner Andrew Sean Greer and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on ‘The Great Indian Paradox’.

The festival will also feature A S Daulat in conversation with National Conference party chairman Farooq Abdullah on ‘The Illusion of Peace’, Upamanyu Chatterjee with Jerry Pinto on ‘The Revenge of the Non-Vegetarian’.

The other speakers include Rajmohan Gandhi, Ravish Kumar, Devdutt Patnaik, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak, Syeda Hamid, Sugata Bose and Mahesh Dattani.