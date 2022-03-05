scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 05, 2022
Ukraine crisis: APDR urges PM to ensure safe passage for citizens

The Association for Protection of Democratic Rights (APDR) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to ensure safe passage of the Indian citizens stuck in Ukraine.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
March 5, 2022 6:07:07 am
Indian students rest on the floor at the train station after fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zahony, Hungary March 3, 2022 (REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo)

“We are at a loss to understand why the Indian government did not undertake effective measures to evacuate thousands of Indian citizens from Ukraine at the proper time! Should we understand that the government was not aware of the number of citizens & students in Ukraine? (The) Scenario appears to be similar to the plight of the migrant workers working away from their home state during the pandemic times.

“We remember the atrocities suffered by such workers when the Indian government abruptly declared (a) lockdown unaware of the huge number of workers. Workers had to cover thousands of kilometres on foot, met with untold sufferings & died in numbers. Cruelty, indifference, perhaps more so in deserting young citizens in a war zone,” read the letter by the rights body.

