‘Even Anupam Kher’s hair might grow back’: BJP leader mocks Trinamool, actor responds

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West Bengal BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya has hit out at Trinamool Congress’ (TMC’s) dismal performance in the 2026 Assembly elections and predicted that the party will “never return to power in Bengal”. He said that even actor Anupam Kher, famous for his bald look, may regrow hair but TMC won’t be able to make a comeback in the state.
Addressing the press after the results, Bhattacharya said: “Even the impossible might happen: the sky may fall to the ground, the sea may rise to the sky, even Anupam Kher’s bald head might grow hair, but the TMC will never return to power in Bengal”, adding that the party’s exit from the state was “inevitable and irreversible.”
The comment came in the backdrop of a sweeping victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which secured 207 of 293 seats, dramatically reducing the TMC to just 80 seats, a steep fall from its 215-seat dominance in 2021. The BJP had previously won only 77 seats.
Reacting to Bhattacharya’s remark, Kher responded with humour on social media. “Hey brother, what have I done to you? Why do you want hair to grow on my head?” he wrote on his official X handle. “In the current situation, I wouldn’t wish for that even in a hundred lifetimes! Jai Shri Ram!”, he added.
अरे भैया जी! मैंने आपका क्या बिगाड़ा है! क्यों आप चाहते हो कि मेरे सिर पर बाल आ जायें! मौजूदा हालात में जन्मों तक नहीं चाहूँगा! जय श्री राम! 🤪🤪🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SoTQEYUGxy
— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 5, 2026
The results also saw a major personal setback for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who lost her long-held Bhabanipur seat to former ally-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari by over 15,000 votes. Despite the setback, Banerjee struck a defiant tone on Tuesday, saying, “We have not been defeated. I will not resign.”
Banerjee also alleged electoral irregularities, while addressing a press conference in Kalighat Tuesday, accusing PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of “direct interference” in the polls, and calling Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar the “villain” of the election.
With the BJP set to form the next government and oath-taking scheduled for May 9, which is also coinciding with the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, the political landscape of Bengal appears poised for a historic shift.
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