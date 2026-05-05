‘Even Anupam Kher’s hair might grow back’: BJP leader mocks Trinamool, actor responds

"Even the impossible might happen: the sky may fall to the ground, the sea may rise to the sky, even Anupam Kher’s bald head might grow hair, but the TMC will never return to power in Bengal", Bhattacharya said after BJP's win. (File Photos)

West Bengal BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya has hit out at Trinamool Congress’ (TMC’s) dismal performance in the 2026 Assembly elections and predicted that the party will “never return to power in Bengal”. He said that even actor Anupam Kher, famous for his bald look, may regrow hair but TMC won’t be able to make a comeback in the state.

Addressing the press after the results, Bhattacharya said: “Even the impossible might happen: the sky may fall to the ground, the sea may rise to the sky, even Anupam Kher’s bald head might grow hair, but the TMC will never return to power in Bengal”, adding that the party’s exit from the state was “inevitable and irreversible.”