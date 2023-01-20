Anubrata’s judicial custody extended till February 3

A special CBI court in Asansol on Thursday extended the judicial remand of Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal till February 3 on a prayer by the central agency which arrested him in August last in connection with its investigation in a cattle smuggling case.

Mondal’s counsel did not pray for his bail during production before the court. The investigating officer of the CBI informed the court about the progress in the probe, stating that several bank accounts are being probed in this connection.

The agency has already seized several accounts in Birbhum district cooperative bank’s Suri branch in connection with the probe.

The Calcutta High Court had on January 4 rejected the bail prayer of Mondal, observing that he continues to hold a powerful political post and has overwhelming influence not only in society but upon the administration.