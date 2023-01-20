scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
Anubrata’s judicial custody extended till February 3

Mondal's counsel did not pray for his bail during production before the court. The investigating officer of the CBI informed the court about the progress in the probe, stating that several bank accounts are being probed in this connection.

The agency has already seized several accounts in Birbhum district cooperative bank's Suri branch in connection with the probe. (Express Photo)
A special CBI court in Asansol on Thursday extended the judicial remand of Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal till February 3 on a prayer by the central agency which arrested him in August last in connection with its investigation in a cattle smuggling case.

Also Read |Anubrata Mondal gets bail in attempt to murder case

The agency has already seized several accounts in Birbhum district cooperative bank’s Suri branch in connection with the probe.

Also Read |Cattle smuggling case: Won’t execute production warrant against Anubrata Mondal till January 9, ED tells Delhi HC

The Calcutta High Court had on January 4 rejected the bail prayer of Mondal, observing that he continues to hold a powerful political post and has overwhelming influence not only in society but upon the administration.

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 04:36 IST
