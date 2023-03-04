scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Anubrata moves HC against CBI court’s nod to ED for shifting him to Delhi for questioning

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal has moved to the Calcutta High Court challenging the Asansol Special CBI Court order allowing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to take Mondal to Delhi for further investigation into a cattle smuggling case. The matter was likely to come up for a hearing on Friday afternoon, but the hearing could not take place owing to the death of eminent barrister and former Union minister Satyabrata Mookherjee, said lawyers.

Trinamool Congress Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal. (Express Photo)
Trinamool Congress (TMC) Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal has moved to the Calcutta High Court challenging the Asansol Special CBI Court order allowing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to take Mondal to Delhi for further investigation into a cattle smuggling case.

The matter was likely to come up for a hearing on Friday afternoon, but the hearing could not take place owing to the death of eminent barrister and former Union minister Satyabrata Mookherjee, said lawyers.

They said that all proceedings were adjourned and the court would hear the case at 11 am on Saturday.

Although the HC will be closed on Saturday, Justice Bibek Chaudhuri has requested the Chief Justice of the High Court to form a special bench to hear the case.

Later, a notice issued on Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava’s orders on the HC website confirmed that Justice Chaudhari would hear a criminal revisional application on Saturday. So far, there is no stay on the Asansol Special CBI court order.

After the Special CBI court accepted the ED request to take Mondal to Delhi for questioning, Mondal is likely to be shifted to Delhi’s Tihar jail.

Meanwhile, at the Delhi High Court, Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma refused to hear a similar petition filed by senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, who has been representing Mondal for over a year.

According to Mondal’s lawyers, Justice Sharma said that he would hear the petition after a hearing by the Calcutta High Court.

On January 24, the Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi had dismissed the default bail plea filed on behalf of the TMC leader.

Earlier, on August 11, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Anubrata, a close aide to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in connection with the cattle smuggling case. On August 5, the CBI served a summons on Mondal for questioning. On August 8, Mondal was summoned to the CBI office at Nizam’s Palace in Kolkata.

Mondal was later arrested by the ED on November 17 in connection with the money laundering charges linked to the case.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-03-2023 at 04:57 IST
4 kids die due to acute respiratory infection in 24 hours: Official

