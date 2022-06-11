Anubrata Mondal’s bodyguard sent to CBI custody for eight days

Saigal Hossain, the bodyguard of TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal has been remanded in CBI custody for eight days.

CBI arrested Saigal on Thursday night after nearly five hours of interrogation in the alleged cattle smuggling case. On Friday, Saigal was produced before a special CBI court in Asansol, which remanded him to CBI custody for eight days.

According to CBI sources, the central agency has received information about six flats, including three in NewTown, owned by Saigal. Besides, a large amount of cash and gold were recovered from his flats, said sources. According to CBI officials, there were inconsistencies in almost all his statements and he failed to justify the source of his income and wealth. Saigal is a constable with the state police and has been posted as a bodyguard of Mondal since 2012. The CBI has also been questioning Mondal in the case.

According to the officials, Saigal used to speak with Enamul Haque, the prime accused in the alleged cattle smuggling case, regularly, and they had exchanged several calls.

In April, Hossain lost his three-year-old daughter in a car accident.

The opposition had then called it a ploy to eliminate Hossain and his family.

After registering an FIR in September 2020, the CBI has, so far, arrested four persons — BSF Commandant Satish Kumar, Muhammad Enamul Haque, Anarul Sheikh and Gulam Mustafa — in the alleged illegal cattle trade. Mondal’s name cropped up during the course of the investigation.