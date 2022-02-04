‘Post-poll violence’ case: Breather for Anubrata Mondal as High Court grants him protection from arrest

In a major relief for the TMC’s Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal, the Calcutta High Court on Thursday granted him protection from coercive measures from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with an alleged incident of post poll violence last year.

After receiving summons from the central investigation agency, Mondal moved the court on Wednesday seeking protection from arrest. The CBI had summoned him as a witness at the NIT camp office in Durgapur in West Burdwan district at 11am on Thursday in connection with a murder case at Ilambazar in Birbhum district which is claimed to have a connection with last year’s alleged post-poll violence in the state.

Hearing the matter on Thursday, Justice Rajashekhar Mantha directed the CBI not to take any coercive action against him without the direction of the high court. It further directed Mondal to appear before the CBI at its Durgapur office and cooperate with the ongoing investigation. Reacting to the court order, Mondal said, “I will definitely cooperate with the CBI if the court directs me to do so .”

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said, “He cannot get protection from the court all his life. He is running away from the CBI investigation to hide the truth,” Ghosh said.

Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury said, “CBI and ED are being misused by the BJP-led government at the Centre. But that does not mean that everyone in Bengal is a saint..”

CPM MLA Sujan Chakraborty said, “CBI is definitely working at the behest of the central government but there is no denying that he is knee-deep in corruption.”

TMC spokesperson and Roy said, “The central government is misusing the CBI and the ED against the Opposition.”