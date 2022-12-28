Anubrata Mondal gets bail in attempt to murder case

A court in Dubrajpur on Tuesday granted bail to Trinamool Congress’ Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal in an attempt to murder case filed against him by police on December 19 hours after a Delhi court approved production warrant allowing the Enforcement Directorate to take him to the national capital for questioning in the cattle smuggling scam.

Anubrata, who was produced in the court, was asked to furnish a bail bond of Rs 2,000.The next hearing in the case is on January 1.

In the police complaint, Shiv Thakur Mondal, a former TMC panchayat member from the district, had accused Anubrata of trying to choke him ahead of Assembly elections in 2021. The police had then arrested Anubrata, who was already in judicial custody, and produced him in the court that sent the TMC leader to seven-day remand.

The ED officers, who wanted to take Anubrata to Delhi for questioning, have sought a copy of the attempt to murder FIR and the case diary.

The ED is conducting a money laundering probe against Anubrata in the cattle smuggling scam case in which he was arrested by the CBI.

Now, he will be taken back to jail, officials said.

But it remains to be seen whether the TMC leader will be taken to Delhi for questioning or not.

Reacting to the development, BJP leader Rahul Sinha said, “They planned to take him in custody to save him from being taken to Delhi. But he will have to go to Delhi ultimately.”