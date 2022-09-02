scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Anubrata appears in court in 2010 Mangalkot blast case

Mondal, who was recently arrested by the CBI in the cross-border cattle smuggling case, was bought from the Asansol correctional home (jail) where he is lodged.

Police on Thursday produced Trinamool Congress’ Birbbhum district president Anubrata Mondal in a Bidhannagar special court in North 24 Parganas district in connection with the 2010 Mangalkot blast case.

Mondal, who was recently arrested by the CBI in the cross-border cattle smuggling case, was bought from the Asansol correctional home (jail) where he is lodged. The chargesheet filed in the blast case had named Mondal too. In 2010, a non-bailable case was registered against him at the Mangalkot police station.

Mondal’s lawyer Souvik Basu Thakur said his client was brought for hearing as part of the legal procedure since he was named in the case. “He had already taken bail in the case. Today, there was a hearing in which he said he was not guilty.”

Public prosecutor S Bose said, “The judge asked him to say something in his defence since certain allegations were levelled against him. Mondal said the allegations are false. There will be argument on the matter tomorrow.”

After the hearing was over, the police took Anubrata back to the Asansol jail under tight security. While boarding a police vehicle, Mondal told the media that the upcoming panchayat elections in the state will be “grand. The TMC supporters should work hard to ensure the party’s victory.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 02-09-2022 at 04:27:14 am
The first quarter’s GDP numbers paint a sobering picture

