BJP issues showcause notice to Sayantan Basu, 2 other leaders for ‘anti-party remarks’

Sayantan Basu

The BJP on Tuesday issued a showcause notice to its state general secretary Sayantan Basu and two other leaders for making “anti-party statements.” Party insiders, however, said the notice was served after Basu recently spoke against the induction of TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwari into the BJP.

In the showcause notice, the party has asked Basu to explain within seven days why he made such remarks on December 18 or face tougher action.

In a press byte, Basu had said he was not in favour of Tiwari joining the BJP. The comments from Basu came after Union Home Minister Babul Supriyo, state Mahila Morcha president Agnimitra Paul and West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh also expressed their reservations over Tiwari possibly joining the party.

Following their objections, Tiwari, who had resigned from the TMC and hinted at joining the BJP, made a U-turn and remained with the ruling party after a meeting with party leader Aroop Biswas and their political strategist Prashant Kishor.

By cracking the whip on Basu, the BJP central leadership has send a message to Supriyo, Paul and Ghosh not to weaken the party’s prospects in Bengal by making “irresponsible statements.”

“I have received the notice. I am a dedicated worker of the BJP and I will soon reply to the notice,” said Basu.

Meanwhile, separate showcause notices were sent to the party’s Alipurduar district president Ganga Prasad Sharma and one of its mandal presidents, Santosh Hati, for protesting against the inclusion of new leaders from TMC into the party.

