Anti-incumbency is on both sides… We will definitely win as people want us: TMC’s Tapash Banerjee

As Asansol Dakshin goes to polls on Thursday in the Phase-1 of West Bengal Assembly elections, The Indian Express speaks with Trinamool Congress candidate Tapash Banerjee, who is eyeing to reclaim his home turf. Banerjee remained the MLA from this seat from 2011 to 2021, after which he contested and won the Raniganj seat, instead. The TMC lost this seat to Bharatiya Janata Party’s Agnimitra Paul that year.

At 70, the seasoned politician — who has also served as the Chairman of the Asansol-Durgapur Development Authority (ADDA) — remains unaffected by the scorching heat, starting his campaign as early as 7am and meeting people in the constituency till late at night. Excerpts:

Q: You had been an MLA here for over 10 years, then you left for Raniganj. Now that you’re back, what are you telling the voters? What are you promising them?

A: I served the people for over 10 years so there is still a connection. They still call me in their good and bad times, as I was always with them. Now when I see them [during campaigning], I don’t make any promises. I am just listening to what they need… Like some are facing a water crisis here. I don’t need to make promises, they trust me that I will do the work once elected. We have already been working here at the municipal level, and once we win back the seat, we will look into their other demands as well.

Q: How are you addressing the issues like living standards in the coal belt villages, as well as compensation for land cave-ins?

A: The ECL (Eastern Coal Limited) has been carrying out mining here for a long time, but due to lack of sand packing to fill the gaps, we are seeing land cave-ins. We had prepared a master plan, but it’s no longer being updated. Had they (the BJP) updated the details of those affected by land cave-ins, their names would have been included [for compensation]. The Central government is saying that they will give the compensation, but has not given it. It is the Central government’s responsibility; when we come back in power here, we will again speak to them about it.

Q: Many TMC leaders were arrested in the coal scam in this belt. Will that be a challenge to the party?

A: In our economic situation, such things cannot be stopped. We cannot say the society is completely crime free; where there is crime there will be law and police. But if you look at the scam, more than local leaders, it is the ECL field officers who have been arrested. Many CISF officers have also been arrested — so there is a nexus there.

Q: How tough is your contest with the BJP candidate and incumbent MLA Agnimitra Paul?

A: (Banerjee chuckles…) I cannot compare myself with her. She is a national candidate… She is always on their all India panel, so naturally I cannot compare myself with her.

Q: How do you see the TMC’s prospects this time? How are you tackling the anti-incumbency?

A: Our prospects are very bright and promising. We will definitely win. People want us here. And anti-incumbency is there on both sides. On one side there is rising gas prices, and on the other hand there is drinking water. There was a time when people here had to walk miles to get water, but now they get it right outside their houses. So they want the water to come to their home.